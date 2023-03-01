The second day of the ongoing 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship witnessed six league stage matches played on Wednesday (March 1). The fixtures took place as usual in Urmia, Iran.

Team India opened their account in Pool C, winning against Thailand 67-34 in their first match. The second encounter of the morning witnessed Nepal registering a one-sided victory against Georgia by 84-17.

Pakistan emerged as the winners of Group D to qualify for the quarter-finals as they beat Georgia by a scoreline of 73-30. Defending champions Iran are on their way to the quarter-finals as they beat Uganda by a scoreline of 67-27.

Further, Kenya beat Palestine in a one-sided contest, with the scorecard reading 75-14. India played their second game on Wednesday, which saw them win 74-23 against Bangladesh.

On Wednesday, March 2, the top two Kabaddi teams from each pool will be up against each other for the quarter-finals.

Day 2 results from the 2nd Junior Kabaddi World Championship 2023

Match 1: India defeated Thailand 67 - 34 (Pool C)

Match 2: Nepal defeated Georgia 84 - 17 (Pool D)

Match 3: Kenya defeated Palestine 75 - 14 (Pool B)

Match 4: Pakistan defeated Georgia 73 - 30 (Pool D)

Match 5: Iran defeated Uganda 67-27 (Pool A)

Match 6: India defeated Bangladesh 74-23 (Pool C)

