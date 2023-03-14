The second day of the ongoing 3rd edition of the Bangabandhu Kabaddi Cup witnessed five league stage matches played on Tuesday (March 14). The fixtures took place at Shaheed Tajuddin Ahmed Indoor Stadium Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Team Indonesia opened their account in Pool B, winning against Malaysia 36-23 in their first match. Then, the host Bangladesh registered a one-sided victory against Argentina by 72-23.

Debutant Thailand have beaten past two-season bronze medalist Sri Lanka with a scoreline of 36-32. In the seventh match of the tournament, Iraq beat Nepal in a thrilling contest with a scoreline of 49-48.

In a European Derby, England secured a 38-35 victory over Poland.

Day 2 results of 3rd edition of Bangabandhu Kabaddi Cup 2023

Match 4: Indonesia defeated Malaysia 36 - 23 (Pool B)

Match 5: Thailand defeated Sri Lanka 36 - 32 (Pool B)

Match 6: Bangladesh defeated Argentina 72 - 23 (Pool A)

Match 7: Iraq defeated Nepal 49 - 48 (Pool A)

Match 8: England defeated Poland 38 - 35 (Pool A)

Live Streaming on T Sports YouTube Channel

