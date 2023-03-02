Day 3 results of 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023

The ongoing 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023 witnessed the quarter-final fixtures take place in Urmia, Iran on Thursday (March 2). India asserted their dominance yet again and qualified for the semi-final.

In the opening encounter of day three, Iran won over Bangladesh by a scoreline of 56-17 in the first quarter-final. Then, Iraq lost to Nepal by a single-point difference of 64-63.

In the third quarter-final, the Indian team defeated Chinese Taipei with a scoreline of 54-36 margin to advance through to the semi-finals. Pakistan ended the day on a winning note against Kenya with a 32-point win with a scoreline of 56-24.

On Friday, March 3, the winners of the quarter-finals will be up against each other for the semi-finals of the Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023.

Day 3 results from the 2nd Junior Kabaddi World Championship 2023

1st quarter-final: Iran defeated Bangladesh 56 - 17

2nd quarter-final: Nepal defeated Iraq 64 - 63

3rd quarter-final: India defeated Chinese Taipei 54 - 36

4th quarter-final: Pakistan defeated Kenya 56 - 24

Semifinals Schedule

1st Semifinal: Iran vs Nepal - 7:00 PM IST

2nd Semifinal: India vs Pakistan - 8:00 PM IST

Live Stream On YouTube Channel

