The ongoing 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023 witnessed the semi-final fixtures take place in Urmia, Iran on Friday (March 3). Iran asserted its dominance yet again and qualified for the summit clash.

The first semi-final fixture took place between Iran and the Nepal Junior team. Host and defending champion Iran comfortably gained victory over Nepal with a scoreline of 60-37.

In the second semi-final, Team India thrashed arch-rivals Pakistan by a margin of 75-29. Nepal and Pakistan finished their campaign with a joint-third place.

3rd place winners team Nepal and Pakistan

Semi-final Results:

Semifinal 1: Iran defeated Nepal 60 - 37

Semifinal 2: India defeated Pakistan 75 - 29

The 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023 Final encounter is scheduled for March 4, 2023 at 5:00 PM IST, and The Final will be streamed live on the Viral Vo Sports YouTube channel.

