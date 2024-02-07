DEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 7, 2024

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) and Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) lock horns in the 110th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Wednesday, February 7.

Delhi are coming off a nail-biting 30-30 tie against Puneri Paltan. They had a healthy eight-point lead in the first half (18-10), but Paltan bounced back (20-12) in the next half. Pankaj Mohite’s successful tackle against Ashu Malik, followed by a touchpoint from Aslam Inamdar levelled the scores in the dying stages.

Meanwhile, Patna snapped Jaipur Pink Panthers’ 13-match unbeaten streak in the previous game with a 36-33 win. Arjun Deshwal was the top raider with 12 points. while Sahul Kumar claimed four tackle points.

On that note, here are three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your DEL vs JAI Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.5 credits

In frame Ankush and Naveen Kumar (Credits: PKL)

Ankush Jr. was the star defender for the Panthers against Dabang Delhi in the reverse fixture this season. He secured a High-5 from six successful tackles, including one Super tackle.

Overall, Ankush has six Super tackles and seven High-5s, the joint-most, including three in the last five games. With a notable average of 3.44 successful tackles/match, he will be one of the best choices for the captain/vice-captain of your DEL vs JAI fantasy team.

#2 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

In frame Ankush and Ashu Malik (right) of Dabang Delhi (Image via PKL)

Ashu Malik has been the most decorated raider this season. He occupies the top spot in the raid points leaderboard, with 213 from 182 successful raids. He has maintained an excellent average of 11.21 in 19 games, along with 12 Super-10s.

Ashu missed his 13th Super-10 by a point in the previous game but scored seven raid points vs Panthers in the reverse fixture in Chennai. He will be charged up for a comeback here.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal trying to escape Mohit's dash (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal, the second-most successful raider of PKL10, has 12 Super-10s, including one in his most recent game. He has been the backbone of the Pink Panthers, scoring 26% of the team’s total raid points.

Arjun also scored a Super-10 from 13 raid points against Dabang Delhi during the Chennai leg, making him a top choice for the captain/vice-captain role of your DEL vs JAI Dream11 fantasy team.

