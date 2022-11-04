DEL vs JAI Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 57

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with inaugural champion Jaipur Pink Panthers in Match 57 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Friday, November 4. This match will take place at Pune's Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex.

Both Delhi and Jaipur started their respective campaigns on a winning note. However, they have now lost momentum and are on a losing streak. While Delhi have lost their five matches, Jaipur are on a three-match losing streak.

With the aim of snapping their losing streak, Delhi and Jaipur will cross swords tonight in PKL 2022. Here are some Dream11 tips for this game.

DEL vs JAI Match Details

The two franchises will battle against each other in the second game of the Triple Panga at 8.30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 57

Date and Time: November 4, 2022; 8.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs JAI Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: L L L L L

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W W L L L

DEL vs JAI Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/Team Update

All players of Dabang Delhi KC are fit and available.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Anil Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Manjeet, Ashu Malik, Krishan and Vijay Kumar.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No injury concerns in Jaipur team.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Reza Mirbhageri, Bhavani Rajput, V. Ajith Kumar, Ankush and Sahul Kumar.

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 57

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has been the best raider for Jaipur since 2021. In this season, he has already scored 91 raid points.

Defender - Sunil Kumar

Jaipur captain Sunil Kumar is in top form this season. He holds the second spot in the Most Tackle Points list with 31 tackle points.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

All-rounder Ashu Malik has played the secondary raider's role to perfection for Delhi. He scored five touch points and three bonus points in the last game.

DEL vs JAI Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Arjun Deshwal

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs JAI, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 57

Player Name Naveen Kumar Arjun Deshwal Sunil Kumar Ashu Malik Ankush

DEL vs JAI Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar is in the form of his life right now. He has scored 126 raid points in just 10 matches. It would be a big mistake to leave him out of the team.

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Anil Kumar and Ankush.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

DEL vs JAI Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Vijay Kumar and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbhageri.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal, Naveen Kumar and Manjeet.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar

