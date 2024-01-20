DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 20, 2024

The 80th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Dabang Delhi KC lock horns with U Mumba at Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday (20 January) at 8 pm IST.

Dabang Delhi KC’s seven-match unbeaten streak was broken in the previous game against Gujarat Giants (26-31). They are now ranked third in the PKL10 points table with seven wins and four losses.

Meanwhile, U Mumba descended from the top six to the ninth position with six wins and five losses. Jaipur Pink Panthers defeated them in the most recent encounter by a 29-31 margin.

Both Delhi and Mumbai have met during the Mumbai leg where the former won by 40-34. Ashu Malik and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh starred for their respective sides

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh (Left) during Guman Singh's raid (Credits: PKL)

After a rough start to his PKL 10 campaign in the first three games. Yogesh has consistently performed for Dabang Delhi in the right corner position. With a 57% tackle strike rate, he has earned 34 tackle points from 30 successful tackles, including four Super tackles.

Yogesh missed his High 5 by one tackle point in the reverse fixture against U Mumba but will be looking to achieve it in the upcoming DEL vs MUM Dream11 match.

#2 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been the star raider for U Mumba with Guman Singh. With a 57% raid strike rate, he has bagged 96 raid points from 77 successful raids. He has maintained an average of eight raid points in 12 games along with four Super 10s.

Zafardanesh secured 11 points, including two tackle points, in the reverse fixture against Dabang Delhi. He missed his Super 10 by one point but will surely try to achieve it today.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.0 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi in action against U Mumba (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik is a valuable all-rounder, who cannot be overlooked in your DEL vs MUM Dream11 teams. He has been one of the most consistent raiders in this season. With 126 raid points from 112 successful raids, he ranks second in the most raid points list.

Ashu bagged his seventh Super 10, sixth in a row, in the previous game against Gujarat Giants. He also secured a Super 10 from 13 raid points against U Mumba in the reverse fixture.

