DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 1

Dabang Delhi KC will take on U Mumba in the season opener of Pro Kabaddi 2022 at the Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, October 7.

With this being the first match of the season, both teams will look to start their campaign on a winning note. Having said that, let's take a look at the DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction for today's Kabaddi match.

DEL vs MUM Match Details

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba will play in the first match of the season. The game is set to start at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

BAN vs PAK, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 1

Date and Time: October 7, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Both Dabang Delhi KC and U Mumba are playing their first match of the season.

DEL vs MUM Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for Dabang Delhi KC.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Amit Hooda (Right Corner), Sandeep Kumar Dhull (Left Corner), Naveen Kumar (Right In), Ashu Malik (Left In), Ravi Kumar (Right Cover), Vishal Lather (Left Cover), and Vijay (Center).

U Mumba Injury News/Team Update

No major injury concerns for U Mumba.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Rinku Sharma (Right Corner), Kiran (Left Corner), Guman Singh (Right In), Ashish Narwal (Left In), Surinder Singh (Right Cover), Harendra Kumar (Left Cover), and Shivam Thakur (Center).

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 1

Raider - Naveen Kumar (680 raid points in 62 matches)

Naveen Kumar has been serving Dabang Delhi KC since his PKL debut in 2018. He is a top pick for the match, having picked up 680 raid points in 62 matches over the last three seasons. Naveen should find a place in your DEL vs MUM Dream11 team as he guarantees you a handful of points.

Defender - Sandeep Kumar Dhull (260 tackle points in 85 matches)

Sandeep Kumar Dhull made his PKL debut with Dabang Delhi KC during PKL 3. He played a season for the Telugu Titans and was part of the Jaipur Pink Panthers' set-up over the last three years. Sandeep is back at the club where he started and will look to have a great season with the Delhi-based franchise.

All-Rounder - Vijay Malik (361 total points in 85 matches)

Vijay played the first couple of seasons with Patna Pirates before making a move to Dabang Delhi KC for the next couple of seasons. The ninth edition of the Pro Kabaddi League will be his third season with the club. He has earned 292 raid points and 69 tackle points over the last four years.

DEL vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC raider Naveen Kumar earned 210 points from 17 matches last season. The Indian raider has been in good form over the last couple of seasons. One can expect him to play a vital role in Dabang Delhi's title defense this season. Thus, choose him as the captain or vice-captain of your team.

Sandeep Kumar Dhull

Dabang Delhi KC left-corner Sandeep Kumar Dhull picked up 53 tackle points from 19 matches during the previous edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. He has had a fine run during the last three seasons and could play a key role for the Delhi-based club.

5 Must-Picks for DEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 1

Player Name Harendra Kumar Vishal Lather Naveen Kumar Amit Hooda Sandeep Kumar Dhull

DEL vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Pick players who start the game. They are likely to fetch more points when compared to the subs.

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Surinder Singh, Surinder Singh

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Guman Singh

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Vishal, Harendra Kumar

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik, Rahul Sethpal

Raiders: Ashish Narwal, Ashu Malik

Poll : 0 votes