DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with U Mumba in the 80th match of PKL 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 20.

Dabang Delhi KC's nine-match unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday after losing 26-31 to the Gujarat Giants. Their raiding department, barring Ashu Malik, fell flat, while their defense made some silly errors at crucial junctures in the match, right when it looked like they could make a comeback.

U Mumba also went down in their last match, losing 29-31 to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in a pretty close game.

They made a tactical switch in defense by playing Visvanath V in the left corner and playing an extra defender. It resulted in a slight defensive improvement in what was a pretty tight game that they narrowly lost.

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh also picked up an injury, and U Mumba fans will hope it's nothing serious.

DEL vs MUM Match Details

Match: DEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80

Date and Time: January 20, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit.

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Sombir/ Mahender Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Jai Bhagwan, Visvanath V.

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80

Raider - Guman Singh

Guman Singh is the best raiding option on paper for this match as he's one of U Mumba's lead raiders. He has also been in pretty good form as compared to Manjeet and Meetu Sharma.

Defender - Surinder Singh

Surinder Singh has been one of U Mumba's problems in defending with his high unsuccessful tackle count. But U Mumba's tactical rejig in the last match where they played him as part of a defensive five seemed to have some positive effect on Surinder's performance.

He is an aggressive defender, and despite making unsuccessful tackles, Surinder also initiates a lot of them, making it highly possible for him to bag plenty of tackle points. With U Mumba in need of a win, their captain could step up and deliver in this match.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is probably the best all-rounder in the game along with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and edges Zafardanesh out. Visvanath V is also an option now that he's playing in the left corner.

DEL vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Rinku

Yogesh

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80

Ashu Malik, Rinku, Ashish, Yogesh, and Guman Singh.

DEL vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Delhi's unbeaten run came to an end in their last match, and right now, both teams seem to be well-matched and equally strong. But U Mumba could be weakened if Zafardanesh isn't fit enough for this match.

Ashu Malik, Guman Singh, Yogesh, Ashish, and Rinku feel like must-haves because of their ownership and consistency, with Ashu being the best captaincy pick on paper.

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku, Yogesh, Vikrant, and Ashish.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Guman Singh.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh

DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, Rinku, and Surinder Singh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Visvanath V.

Raiders: Guman Singh.

Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Rinku.