DEL vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with U Mumba in the 80th match of PKL 10 at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad on Saturday, January 20.
Dabang Delhi KC's nine-match unbeaten run came to an end on Wednesday after losing 26-31 to the Gujarat Giants. Their raiding department, barring Ashu Malik, fell flat, while their defense made some silly errors at crucial junctures in the match, right when it looked like they could make a comeback.
U Mumba also went down in their last match, losing 29-31 to defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers in a pretty close game.
They made a tactical switch in defense by playing Visvanath V in the left corner and playing an extra defender. It resulted in a slight defensive improvement in what was a pretty tight game that they narrowly lost.
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh also picked up an injury, and U Mumba fans will hope it's nothing serious.
DEL vs MUM Match Details
Match: DEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80
Date and Time: January 20, 2024; 8:00 pm IST
Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.
Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar
DEL vs MUM Probable Playing 7s
Dabang Delhi KC
Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, Mohit.
U Mumba
Surinder Singh (C), Sombir/ Mahender Singh, Gokulakannan M, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Jai Bhagwan, Visvanath V.
DEL vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80
Raider - Guman Singh
Guman Singh is the best raiding option on paper for this match as he's one of U Mumba's lead raiders. He has also been in pretty good form as compared to Manjeet and Meetu Sharma.
Defender - Surinder Singh
Surinder Singh has been one of U Mumba's problems in defending with his high unsuccessful tackle count. But U Mumba's tactical rejig in the last match where they played him as part of a defensive five seemed to have some positive effect on Surinder's performance.
He is an aggressive defender, and despite making unsuccessful tackles, Surinder also initiates a lot of them, making it highly possible for him to bag plenty of tackle points. With U Mumba in need of a win, their captain could step up and deliver in this match.
All-Rounder - Ashu Malik
Ashu Malik is probably the best all-rounder in the game along with Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and edges Zafardanesh out. Visvanath V is also an option now that he's playing in the left corner.
DEL vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices
Ashu Malik
Amirmohammad Zafardanesh/Rinku
Yogesh
Five Must-Picks for DEL vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 80
Ashu Malik, Rinku, Ashish, Yogesh, and Guman Singh.
DEL vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023
Delhi's unbeaten run came to an end in their last match, and right now, both teams seem to be well-matched and equally strong. But U Mumba could be weakened if Zafardanesh isn't fit enough for this match.
Ashu Malik, Guman Singh, Yogesh, Ashish, and Rinku feel like must-haves because of their ownership and consistency, with Ashu being the best captaincy pick on paper.
DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League
Defenders: Rinku, Yogesh, Vikrant, and Ashish.
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.
Raiders: Guman Singh.
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Yogesh
DEL vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League
Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, Rinku, and Surinder Singh.
All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Visvanath V.
Raiders: Guman Singh.
Captain: Ashu Malik I Vice-captain: Rinku.