DEL vs PAT Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Panta Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 62

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with the Patna Pirates in Match 62 of the Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Tuesday, January 18. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are placed third in the Pro Kabaddi points table with 37 points from 10 games. They have registered six wins, a couple of draws and losses each so far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabbadi League.

Meanwhile, the Patna Pirates are placed one spot above them with 39 points from 10 encounters. The Patna-based club have won seven out of the ten matches they've played thus far. A couple of games ended in loss, while they drew one game.

The side that wins on Tuesday will occupy the top position in the PKL standings.

Dabang Delhi KC won their previous encounter against the Haryana Steelers by three points. The Patna Pirates, on the other hand, defeated table-toppers Bengaluru Bulls in their previous match by seven points.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates, Match 62, Pro Kabaddi League 2022

Date and Time: January 18, 2022, Tuesday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar, Jeeva Kumar, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Vijay, Krishan

Patna Pirates

Guman Singh, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Sachin Tanwar, Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, C Sajin, Manjeet Chhillar, Naveen Kumar, Sachin Tanwar, Ashu Malik.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Neeraj Kumar, Sunil, Jeeva Kumar, Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Vijay, Naveen Kumar, Prashanth Kumar Rai.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Edited by Arjun Panchadar