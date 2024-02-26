DEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 26, 2024

Dabang Delhi (DEL) and Patna Pirates (PAT) clash in the first eliminator of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex, Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on Monday.

Dabang Delhi finished the league stage placed third on the points table. They managed to win thirteen games and gathered 79 points. Delhi won the PKL trophy in season 8 and will be keen to win their second title this season.

Meanwhile, Patna Pirates secured the sixth spot after the end of the league stage. The Pirates managed to win eleven matches and gathered 69 points. Patna Pirates have won the Pro Kabaddi League three times and will look to add a fourth trophy to their cabinet.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Sachin Tanwar (PAT) - 15.0 credits

Sachin Tanwar of Patna Pirates (Image via PKL)

Sachin Tanwar has been the best raider for the Patna Pirates this season. He has picked up a total of 157 raid points from 20 matches, averaging 7.85 raid points per game. Sachin has also scored three Super Raids and seven Super 10s this season. He is also among the top ten raiders this season, and finds himself eighth in the list of most raid points. Therefore, he could prove to be a worthy pick for the captain/vice-captain role of your DEL vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 15.0 credits

Yogesh in action for Dabang Delhi (Image via PKL)

Yogesh, the defender from Dabang Delhi, has been in brilliant form this season. He picked up six tackle points in their final league-stage game against the Bengaluru Bulls.

Yogesh has delivered consistently and is third on the list of most tackle points this season. He has picked up 70 tackle points from 22 games with a success rate of 55%, averaging 3.18 tackle points per game. Yogesh has also picked up 5 Super tackles and as many High 5s.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Dabang Delhi captain Ashu Malik (Image via PKL)

Ashu Malik has led Dabang Delhi superbly in the absence of Naveen Kumar. Leading from the front, he is their best raider this season with 257 raid points from 22 matches. Ashu is also second on the list of most raid points.

He is in staggering form, averaging 11.68 raid points per game with a success rate of 48%. The Delhi skipper has picked up 7 Super Raids and 14 Super 10s, making him a must-pick for the captain/vice-captain position in your DEL vs PAT Dream11 teams.