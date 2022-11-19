DEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 89

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will take on three-time champions Patna Pirates in Match 89 of Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday night in a rematch of last season's PKL final.

Both Delhi and Patna need a win tonight to strengthen their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Delhi started the season with five consecutive wins but only managed one win in their next nine games. Meanwhile, Patna were winless initially but are seventh in the standings right now.

Ahead of this exciting clash between last season's finalists, here are some Dream11 tips for the Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates match.

DEL vs PAT Match Details

The two teams will cross paths in the main event of the Triple Panga at 9.30 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 89

Date and Time: November 19, 2022; 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC: L L W L L

Patna Pirates: W W W L T

DEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/Team Update

All players of the Dabang Delhi KC squad are fit and available for this match.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Krishan and Sandeep Dhull.

Patna Pirates Injury News/ Team Update

There is no official update about any injuries in the Patna team.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin, Neeraj Kumar, Manish, Rohit Gulia, Monu, Sunil and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 89

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Naveen Kumar is the top raid-point scorer of Dabang Delhi KC this season with 157 raid points so far.

Defender - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh was the best defender for the Patna Pirates in their previous game. He scored four tackle points against the Tamil Thalaivas.

All-Rounder - Vijay Malik

Vijay Malik has been a top performer for Dabang Delhi KC ever since he returned from injury. He scored 13 points in the last game.

PAT vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Sachin

Five Must-Picks for PAT vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 89

Player Name Naveen Kumar Mohammadreza Chiyaneh Vijay Malik Rohit Gulia Sandeep Dhull

DEL vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sachin has been a consistent performer for the Patna Pirates. Leaving him out of the fantasy team could prove to be a big mistake.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Sunil, Sandeep Dhull and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Monu.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Vijay Malik.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Ravi Kumar, Neeraj Kumar and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

All-Rounders: Monu.

Raiders: Rohit Gulia, Sachin Tanwar and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Sachin Tanwar.

Poll : 0 votes