DEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Eliminator 1 - Match 133

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) take on the Patna Pirates (PAT) in the first match of the PKL 10 playoffs on Monday, February 26, at the Gachibowli Indoor Stadium in Hyderabad.

The winner of this Eliminator will meet the Puneri Paltan in the first semi-final of this season, and both these sides will back themselves to get to that stage.

The Pirates finished sixth on the points table, but enjoyed a stellar finish to the season, winning five and tying two out of their last eight matches. Led by a sprightly Sachin Tanwar in the raiding department, and a solid Krishan Dhull in the right corner in defense, the three-time champions will want to move into the semis.

Despite losing Naveen Kumar early in the season, Delhi did remarkably well to finish third on the points table riding on an outstanding season for Ashu Malik in the raiding department. Yogesh Dahiya in the right corner has also been impressive, and he currently sits third on the defenders' standings ahead of this match.

DEL vs PAT Match Details

Match: DEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 133

Date and Time: February 26, 2024; 8:00 pm IST

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Mohit, Yogesh, Ashish Sangwan, Vikrant, Mohit.

Patna Pirates

Sachin Tanwar (C), Manjeet, Mayur Kadam, Sudhakar M, Babu M, Krishan Dhull, Ankit.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 133

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar is the standout raiding option going into this match, and he's well ahead of the two Patna raiders as well as Delhi's supporting raider Meetu.

Manjeet is a pretty solid Dream11 differential, while Meetu could be a handy budget enabler for this match.

Defender - Yogesh

There's not much separating Krishan Dhull and Yogesh as Dream11 picks, but the Delhi right corner might have an edge over the former due to better performances when the two sides earlier went head-to-head.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik should be the first name on everyone's teams from a Dream11 perspective.

The Delhi captain has scored a whopping 257 raid points in 22 matches, and with him being only five points behind Arjun Deshwal in the raiding charts, there's a good chance he could finish at the top of the standings at the end of the tournament.

DEL vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Yogesh

Krishan Dhull/Sachin Tanwar

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 133

Ashu Malik, Yogesh, Sachin Tanwar, and Ashish/Krishan Dhull.

DEL vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The really competitive pricing for this match makes it tough to pick all the superstars in one team. That means sacrifices have to be made, making all the teams more different from each other.

Ashu Malik, Yogesh, and perhaps Sachin Tanwar are the only must-haves, with Dream11 players finding it hard to select more than two of Ankit, Ashish, and Krishan Dhull in one team. Budget enablers like Babu M, Mayur Kadam, and Meetu Sharma could help with that.

Ashu Malik is the outright best captaincy option.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Babu M, Yogesh, and Krishan Dhull.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Ankit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Meetu Sharma.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-captain: Yogesh.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Ashish, Mayur Kadam, and Yogesh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Mohit.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Manjeet.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-captain: Sachin Tanwar.