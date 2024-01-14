DEL vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 72

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) and the Patna Pirates (PAT) go head-to-head in the 72nd match of PKL 10 on Sunday, January 14, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

The Pirates come into this match after suffering one of the worst collapses in PKL history as they bottled a 10-point lead in the final few minutes of the match to lose 35-33 to the Bengaluru Bulls. Surjeet Singh's terrific defending and some mindless decisions in the closing stages of the game cost them four valuable points on the standings, leaving them in ninth place.

On the contrary, Dabang Delhi KC are in a great place despite the sad news that Naveen Kumar has been ruled out of the season. Ashu Malik has stepped up both as a captain and the lead raider, and the remarkable maturity shown by their defense bodes well for Delhi halfway through the campaign.

Their last outing was a 40-34 win against U Mumba, riding on Ashu Malik's Super 10 and four tackle points for Yogesh in a match largely dominated by the raiders. They're currently placed third, and a win will take them to within seven points off the top.

DEL vs PAT Match Details

Match: DEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 72

Date and Time: January 14, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs PAT Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh Dahiya, Ashish, Vikrant, and Mohit.

Patna Pirates

Neeraj Kumar (C), Manjeet, Sachin Tanwar, Sudhakar M, Manish Dhull, Krishan Dhull, and Ankit Jaglan.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 72

Raider - Sachin Tanwar

Sachin Tanwar edges out the other raiding options by some margin as he's the lead raider of the Pirates and one of the best in the business. With 94 raid points in 11 matches, Sachin will look to cross the 100-point mark in this match and move further up the leaderboard.

Defender - Yogesh

Yogesh has shown remarkable maturity throughout the campaign, and has been Delhi's best defender so far. The right corner has 29 tackle points in 11 matches, and his recent form has been eye-catching. He picked up a High 5 in the reverse fixture, and will look to do so once more.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik is the easy choice for the all-rounders' slot, although Ankit from the Pirates is another option, if you're considering doubling up in that position.

DEL vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Sachin Tanwar

Krishan Dhull

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 72

Ashu Malik, Sachin Tanwar, Krishan Dhull, Yogesh, and Ashish.

DEL vs PAT Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

The reverse fixture between these two teams finished 38-37 in favor of Dabang Delhi KC, and that's a nice preview of what lies ahead when these two sides meet once again. While it's Delhi that has the upper hand based on form, the Pirates have predominantly played some good kabaddi in their last few matches, but luck hasn't quite been on their side.

The prices are pretty lenient, and the likes of Sachin, Ashu, Krishan Dhull, and Yogesh should be must-haves for this match. Both teams have potent defenders, but this match is unlikely to be a cagey one, and picking two or more raiders should be the way to go.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Yogesh, and Ashish.

All-Rounders: Ankit and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Sachin Tanwar and Manjeet (PAT).

Captain: Sachin Tanwar. I Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik.

DEL vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Krishan Dhull, Yogesh, and Neeraj Kumar.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik

Raiders: Sudhakar M, Manjeet (DEL), and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Ashu Malik. I Vice-Captain: Krishan Dhull.