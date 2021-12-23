DEL vs PUN Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 5 

Dabang Delhi KC will take on Puneri Paltan in Match 5 of Pro Kabaddi 2021 on December 23 at the Sheraton Grand Bengaluru Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Delhi-based franchise finished atop the PKL 7 standings but missed out on winning the Pro Kabaddi League Trophy. They stunned the Bengaluru Bulls in their semi-final encounter but lost the summit clash against the Bengal Warriors and finished runners-up.

Meanwhile, Puneri Paltan had a forgetful season 7, having finished tenth in the points table. They managed seven wins and three draws last season, while the club lost their remaining 13 PKL matches. They will be hoping for a better performance this time around.

Both sides have some notable names in their side and will bank on experienced players to lead from the front this season. The two sides will look to start their campaign with a convincing victory and carry positive momentum to their upcoming games.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan, Match 5, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 23, 2021, Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Ajay Thakur, Neeraj Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Manjeet Chhillar, Jeeva Kumar, Balram.

Puneri Paltan

Rahul Chaudhari, Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Vishal Bhardwaj, Baldev Singh, Sombir, Hadi Tajik.

Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joginder Narwal, Vishal Bharadwaj, Hadi Tajik, Sandeep Narwal, Akash Shinde, Panjak Mohite, Rahul Chaudhari.

Captain: Rahul Chaudhari; Vice-Captain: Sandeep Narwal

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Baldev Singh, Vishal Bharadwaj, Vikash Kumar D, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Rahul Chaudhari.

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Manjeet Chhillar

Also Read Article Continues below

ALSO READ | Pro Kabaddi 2021 Telecast Channel: Where to watch and live streaming details

Edited by Prem Deshpande