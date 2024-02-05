DEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 5, 2024

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) square off with Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the 107th game of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Monday, February 5.

After a disappointing start in their home leg against Bengal Warriors, Delhi made a powerful comeback against Telugu Titans to claim their 11th win of the season. Captain Ashu Malik was brilliant, scoring 20 raid points, while Ashish secured a High-5.

Meanwhile, Puneri, nearing qualification for the playoffs, will look to secure their 13th win to reach the knockouts. They are unbeaten in five games, with their latest triumph being a commanding 60-29 win over Telugu Titans.

Akash Shinde was the top raider with 11 points, while Mohammadreza Shadlu and Abhinesh Nadarajan achieved High-5s. On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for your DEL vs PUN Dream11 fantasy team:

#3 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh in action against Puneri Paltan (Image via PKL)

Yogesh has been the most reliable defender of Delhi. He bagged four tackle points from as many successful tackles in the previous game against the Titans.

Overall, he has earned 53 tackle points, three High-5s and four Super tackles, from 18 games.Yogesh had one touch point and three tackle points from two successful tackles, including one Super tackle, against Puneri Paltan.

#2 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik trying to escape Paltan's defense (Credits: PKL)

Ashu Malik delivered an outstanding 20-point raiding display in the last game vs Titans, securing his 12th Super-10, 11th consecutive.

This performance propelled him to the top of the raid points leaderboard with 205, surpassing Arjun Deshwal. Despite missing a Super-10 in the reverse fixture against the Paltan, Ashu's current sublime form suggests that he's determined to bounce back in the upcoming game.

#1 Mohammadreza Shadlu (PUN) - 15.5 credits

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh with a double-thigh hold (Credits: PKL)

Mohammadreza Shadlu has been the most consistent defender and a part-time raider of Puneri Paltan. He has registered four High-5s in the last six games.

He achieved his seventh High-5 and also earned two raid points points in the previous game. Overall, Shadlu has claimed 65 tackle points at a remarkable 4.06 average and a notable 59% success rate.

