DEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 115

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will battle against Fazel Atrachali's Puneri Paltan tomorrow evening (December 3) in Pro Kabaddi 2022. Delhi will aim to inch a step closer to the playoffs by winning their match against Pune.

Fans will witness a clash between Naveen Kumar and Fazel Atrachali in the Dabang Delhi KC vs. Puneri Paltan match. Apart from that, big names like Vijay Malik, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Amit Hooda, Aslam Inamdar, Mohit Goyat and Sombir will be in action during this game.

It should be a thrilling game of kabaddi, and here are some Dream11 tips for the Delhi vs. Pune match.

DEL vs PUN Match Details

The two sides will battle in the first game of Saturday's Triple Panga at 7:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 115.

Date and Time: December 3, 2022; 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs PUN Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC: W W W L T.

Puneri Paltan: W W W W L.

DEL vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/Team Update

No major injury problems in the Delhi squad.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda.

Puneri Paltan Injury News/ Team Update

Mohit Goyat was absent from Pune's squad in the last two games.

Puneri Paltan Probable Playing 7

Pankaj Mohite, Abinesh Nadarajan, Sanket Sawant, Akash Shinde, Aslam Inamdar, Sombir and Fazel Atrachali.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 115

Raider - Naveen Kumar

Dabang Delhi KC captain Naveen Kumar has been a raid machine for the team. He scored 15 points in his last game.

Defender - Fazel Atrachali

Fazel Atrachali is the most successful defender in PKL history. In his last match, he earned the Sultan four points.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik has been a complete all-rounder for Delhi. In his last match, he earned five touch points, one bonus point and two tackle points.

DEL vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Aslam Inamdar

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 115

Player Name Naveen Kumar Fazel Atrachali Aslam Inamdar Akash Shinde Vijay Malik

DEL vs PUN Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Abinesh Nadarajan has been an underrated performer for Puneri Paltan. He could prove to be a differential pick in fantasy contests.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Fazel Atrachali and Abinesh Nadarajan.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Aslam Inamdar.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Aslam Inamdar.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Fazel Atrachali, Vishal and Abinesh Nadarajan.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Akash Shinde | Vice-Captain: Naveen Kumar.

