DEL vs PUN Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Puneri Paltan Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 107

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) take on Puneri Paltan (PUN) in the 107th match of PKL 10 on Monday, February 5, at the Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium in Delhi.

Dabang Delhi recovered well from the shock defeat on the opening day of their home leg. They posted a 44-33 win over the Telugu Titans on Saturday, riding largely on another brilliant effort from Ashu Malik, with the skipper scoring 20 raid points. Ashish in the left corner also had a good game, getting a High 5 to his name.

The Paltan broke their streak of back-to-back ties by decimating the Telugu Titans 60-29 in their last encounter. With their lead getting comfortable at one point, they substituted six out of their seven starters to provide game-time to some youngsters. They'll look to reclaim the top spot from the Jaipur Pink Panthers while also trying to guarantee qualification with a win here.

DEL vs PUN Match Details

Match: DEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 107

Date and Time: February 5, 2024; 9:00 pm IST

Venue: Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar

DEL vs PUN Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC

Ashu Malik (C), Meetu Sharma, Manjeet, Yogesh, Ashish, Vikrant, and Mohit/Ashish Sangwan.

Puneri Paltan

Aslam Inamdar (C), Mohit Goyat, Akash Shinde, Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh, Gaurav Khatri, Abinesh Nadarajan, and Sanket Sawant.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 107

Raider - Akash Shinde

Despite the presence of Mohit Goyat in this category, it's young Akash Shinde who catches the eye with the price of 12.5 credits. He got an opportunity to start against the Titans and grabbed it with both hands, scoring a Super 10. His budget price makes him a quality enabler for your Dream11 teams.

Defender - Ashish

Ashish made a stellar return to the Dabang Delhi defense against the Telugu Titans, scoring six tackle points. With 40 tackle points in 15 matches, the young left corner has had a good season, and he could haul big in this fixture.

All-Rounder - Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

This is a really tough game to choose between all-rounders because of the presence of Mohammadreza Shadloui Chiyaneh and Ashu Malik who're arguably the two best Dream11 options in the league, while also including Aslam Inamdar.

Ashu and Shadloui should be the two picks, based on their wild popularity. Of the two, the latter has an edge because it's more likely that Ashu has an off-day against the strong Pune defense than Shadloui having an off-day in defense against a Delhi raiding unit that's too dependent on their captain.

DEL vs PUN Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Ashu Malik

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh

Ashish/Yogesh

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs PUN, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 107

Mohammadreza Chiyaneh, Ashu Malik, Akash Shinde, Yogesh, and Ashish/Gaurav Khatri.

DEL vs PUN Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

On paper, the Paltan definitely have an edge over Dabang Delhi, but this should still be a very close and competitive contest. It's going to be hard to choose between Mohammadreza Chiyaneh and Ashu Malik for the captaincy, but the Paltan left corner has a small advantage because Pune is likely to inflict more all-outs.

Those who're selecting Aslam Inamdar will be going really differential as they'll have to compromise on one of Shadloui and Ashu Malik, with Akash Shinde a potentially better option than Mohit Goyat because of his price. Back the Delhi corner defenders to deliver the goods as well.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Abinesh Nadarajan, Gaurav Khatri, and Yogesh.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Manjeet and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Ashu Malik.

DEL vs PUN Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Yogesh, Ashish, and Sanket Sawant.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and Mohammadreza Chiyaneh.

Raiders: Mohit Goyat and Akash Shinde.

Captain: Mohammadreza Chiyaneh. I Vice-captain: Yogesh.