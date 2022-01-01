DEL vs TAM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 27

Dabang Delhi KC will lock horns with Tamil Thalaivas in Match 27 of the Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Saturday. The Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Center in Bengaluru will host this contest.

Dabang Delhi KC are sitting atop the Pro Kabaddi 2021 points table with 18 points from four matches. They have three wins and a draw to their name so far this season and will look to add more victories to their tally.

The Delhi-based club are the only team not to have lost a single game in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Moreover, their only draw came against the Gujarat Giants in their third encounter of the season.

Tamil Thalaivas, on the other hand, have a win and a loss each from four games. Their remaining two matches ended in draws. The Tamil Nadu-based club have had a better start to their season when compared to their last few seasons.

They registered a victory in their previous PKL fixture against Puneri Paltan and will look to get better with time.

Dabang Delhi KC will start this fixture as favorites. However, the Thalaivas have the firepower in their ranks to upset their opponents on Saturday.

Match Details

Match: Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas, Match 27, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: January 1, 2022, Saturday, 9:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Dabang Delhi KC

Naveen Kumar, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Sandeep Narwal, Joginder Narwal, Ashu Malik, Jeeva Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas

Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Mohit, Sagar, Sahil Singh, K Prapanjan/Athul MS, Ajinkya Pawar/Bhavani Rajput

Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joginder Narwal, Surjeet Singh, Sahil Singh, Vijay, Manjeet Chhillar, Ashu Malik, Naveen Kumar

Captain: Naveen Kumar; Vice-Captain: Vijay

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jeeva Kumar, Sagar, Sandeep Narwal, Mohit-II, Manjeet, Bhavani Rajput, MS Athul

Captain: Sandeep Narwal; Vice-Captain: Manjeet.

