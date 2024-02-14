DEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 14, 2024

Dabang Delhi KC (DEL) will take on Tamil Thalaivas (TAM) in the 10th Kolkata leg match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Netaji Indoor Stadium on Wednesday, February 14.

Dabang Delhi KC have already qualified for the top six. They are coming off a 27-22 loss against the table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers. Ashish stood out as the star defender, earning four tackle points, while Ashu Malik contributed nine raid points.

On the other hand, Tamil Thalaivas lost their previous game against Puneri Paltan (56-29). Although they are out of playoff contention, the Thalaivas remain determined to conclude their PKL10 journey positively in the remaining two games.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming DEL vs TAM Dream11 match.

#3 Sahil Gulia (TAM) - 15.5 credits

Sahil Gulia with an ankle hold (image via PKL)

Sahil Gulia has been the top defender of Tamil Thalaivas along with his teammate Sagar. The former has bagged 64 tackle points from 60 successful tackles, including four Super tackles.

Sahil underperformed in the last game but had scored 13 tackle points in the previous four games, including one High-5.

So, picking him as the captain/vice-captain of your DEL vs TAM Dream11 teams would be wise.

#2 Yogesh (DEL) - 14.5 credits

Yogesh in action (image via PKL)

Yogesh has been among the top 10 defenders of PKL10 with 62 tackle points from 57 successful tackles. He also has four High-5s and as many Super tackles to his name.

Yogesh has bagged 20 tackle points in the last five games, including two High-5s.

Considering his recent form, the left-corner defender will be one of the top choices for the captain/vice-captain position in your DEL vs TAM Dream11 teams.

#1 Ashu Malik (DEL) - 15.5 credits

Ashu Malik of Dabang Delhi in action (Credits: PKL)

With an excellent average of 11.1, Ashu Malik has been the most successful raider in the PKL10. He has scored 222 raid points from 190 successful raids.

He earned nine raid points against Thalaivas during the reverse fixture.

However, Ashu missed his 13th Super-10 by a point in the previous game but will be eager to grab it in the upcoming game.

