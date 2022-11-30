DEL vs TAM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dabang Delhi KC vs Tamil Thalaivas Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 111

Defending champions Dabang Delhi KC will be in action against the Tamil Thalaivas in Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Wednesday, November 30. Both teams need a victory to keep themselves alive in the tournament.

Delhi are sixth in the points table with nine wins and nine losses in 18 matches. The Thalaivas, meanwhile, are one spot above them with eight victories, seven defeats and three draws in 18 games.

The winner of Wednesday's match could move a step closer to the playoffs, while the loser will be on the verge of elimination. Ahead of this crucial match, here are some Dream11 tips for Dabang Delhi KC vs. Tamil Thalaivas.

DEL vs TAM Match Details

The two sides will cross paths in the second game of Wednesday's double-header at 8:30 pm IST. Live scores and commentary of the match can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: DEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 111.

Date and Time: November 30, 2022; 8.30 pm IST.

Venue: Gachibowli Indoor Stadium, Hyderabad.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

DEL vs TAM Recent Form Guide

Dabang Delhi KC: L W W W L.

Tamil Thalaivas: T W W L W.

DEL vs TAM Probable Playing 7s

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/Team Update

All players are fit and available.

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ravi Kumar, Vishal, Ashu Malik, Vijay Malik, Amit Hooda and Sandeep Dhull.

Tamil Thalaivas Injury News/ Team Update

Sagar missed the team's last match, while Pawan Sehrawat has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to an injury.

Tamil Thalaivas Probable Playing 7

Narender, M. Abishek, Mohit, Himanshu, Ajinkya Pawar, Arpit Saroha and Sahil Gulia.

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 111

Raider - Narender

Narender has earned 186 raid points in PKL 2022. He is the most successful raider in the Tamil Thalaivas team.

Defender - Vishal

Vishal scored a High 5 in the last game against the Bengaluru Bulls. The Dabang Delhi KC defender is in good form and will be a solid pick for this gae.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

All-rounder Ashu Malik has been a consistent performer for Dabang Delhi KC and has earned 1,199 Dream11 points this season.

DEL vs TAM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Naveen Kumar

Narender

Five Must-Picks for DEL vs TAM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 111

Player Name Naveen Kumar Narender Ashu Malik Vishal Amit Hooda

DEL vs TAM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

Naveen Kumar holds the third spot in the Most Raid Points list. He has scored 194 raid points this season, which makes him a top choice for the captaincy.

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-To-Head League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, Vishal and Sahil Gulia.

All-Rounders: Vijay Malik and Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Narender.

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Narender.

DEL vs TAM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Amit Hooda, M. Abishek and Vishal.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar, Narender and Ajinkya Pawar.

Captain: Narender | Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik.

Poll : 0 votes