DHU vs MUS Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Dhule District vs Mumbai Sahar, Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League, Match 11

Dhule District (DHU) will take on Mumbai Shahar (MUS) in Match 11 of the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024 on Thursday, March 7. The match will be played at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Balewadi, Pune.

Dhule are fourth in the points table with six points and a set difference of three, having won and lost one match each. Mumbai Shahar, meanwhile, are fifth in the Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League standings with six points and a set difference of -6, having won a game and lost as many.

Match Details

Match: Dhule District vs Mumbai Sahar, Match 11, Yuva Kabaddi Series Inter-District Youth League 2024

Date & Time: March 7, 2024; 2.45 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, Pune

Squads to choose from

Dhule District

Bhushan Rajput, Aakash Hire, Mitesh Kadam, Rakesh Patil, Suyash Patil, Danish Shaikh, Mukesh Sonawane, Nikhil Patil, Jayvardhan Girase, Jayesh Shirsath, Kamlesh Jadhav, Lokeshsing Rajput, Nikhil Bhadane, Vaibhav Borse, Akshay Patil, Chetan Langde, Raj Kunwar, Raza Sayyed, Rohit Patil, and Soyab Tamboli.

Mumbai Shahar

Deep Borvadkar, Jatin Vinde, Pranil Mhatre, Pranay Rane, Vaishnav Suryavanshi, Raj Acharya, Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Omkar Yenpure, Sunny Koli, Jayesh Bhogle, Aniket Mastake, Viraj Singh, and Tushar Shinde.

Probable Playing 7s

Dhule District

Suyash Patil, Mukesh Sonawane, Vaibhav Borse, Akshay Patil, Raj Kunwar, Rohit Patil, and Soyab Tamboli.

Mumbai Shahar

Rupesh Salunkhe, Jay Bagal, Omkar Yenpure, Viraj Singh, Tushar Shinde, Jatin Vinde, and Vaishnav Suryavanshi.

DHU vs MUS Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Youth League 2024)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Soyab Tamboli, Rupesh Salunkhe, Raj Kunwar, Rohit Patil, Omkar Yenpure, Akshay Patil, and Jatin Vinde.

Captain: Akshay Patil | Vice-captain: Rohit Patil

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tushar Shinde, Rupesh Salunkhe, Mukesh Sonawane, Vaibhav Borse, Viraj Singh, Akshay Patil, and Jatin Vinde.

Captain: Jatin Vinde | Vice-captain: Rupesh Salunkhe