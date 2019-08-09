Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Dabang Delhi K.C vs Puneri Paltan - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 35

Can Naveen Kumar continue his point-scoring streak against a revived Puneri Paltan?

Table-toppers Dabang Delhi KC will take on Puneri Paltan in the second fixture of the opening day of the Ahmadabad Leg at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmadabad on Saturday, 10th August at 7:30 PM IST for match 35 of Pro Kabaddi League 2019.

Delhi look a very confident side with four wins from five games while Anup Kumar's Puneri Paltan stunned the Patna Pirates and Gujarat Fortune Giants in quick succession and are in great form.

Team News- Dabang Delhi KC

Dabang Delhi are expected to be unchanged for this fixture with things going their way. Meraj Sheykh who started this season as a key player is not even on the bench due to his lackluster performances and is expected to remain there. Saeid Ghaffari has been very good in the left cover while the rest of the defense has been good.

Naveen Kumar has been exceptional on the raiding front and has received good support from Chandran Ranjit. Vijay Malik should slowly start supporting them and will be a key player in this fixture.

Dabang Delhi KC: Joginder Singh Narwal (C), Ravinder Pahal, Vishal Mane, Naveen Kumar, Vijay Malik, Chandran Ranjit and Saeid Ghaffari.

Team News- Puneri Paltan

Pune might see star raider Nitin Tomar return to the side but they have managed to do pretty well even without him with Amit Kumar and Pawan Kumar Kadian doing a fine job. Manjeet has done a fine all-round job while Pankaj Mohite offers explosive action from the bench.

Girish Ernak and Surjeet Singh have finally come alive and organized this defense pretty well. Sanket Sawant in the left cover has done well and so has Shubham Shinde. If Nitin returns to the side, he could come in place of Pawan Kadian, else there could be no changes to this side.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Amit Kumar/ Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Naveen Kumar will be a must-have in both sides and will be a prime captaincy option. One premium defender from each side will suffice while playing budget players like Saeid Ghaffari will allow you to sign another costly player. Manjeet and Pawan Kumar Kadian are decent captaincy picks as well while Ravinder Pahal offers good differential value.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Naveen Kumar, Amit Kumar, Manjeet, Chandran Ranjit, Joginder Singh Narwal, Vishal Mane and Girish Maruti Ernak.

Captain: Naveen Kumar Vice- Captain: Manjeet.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Naveen Kumar, Pawan Kumar Kadian, Manjeet, Surjeet Singh, Saeid Ghaffari, Ravinder Pahal and Girish Maruti Ernak.

Captain: Pawan Kumar Kadian Vice- Captain: Ravinder Pahal.