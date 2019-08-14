Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 42

Deepak Niwas Hooda will be keen to lead the Pink Panthers to a win

After a week-long break, the Jaipur Pink Panthers return to action and take on the Puneri Paltan on Thursday, 15th August at the Arena by Transstadia, Ahmedabad at 7:30 PM IST as part of Pro Kabaddi 2019.

Jaipur sit comfortably in the top half of the table but lost the last encounter they played against Dabang Delhi KC with the score-line reading 35-24 and will look to bounce back with a win.

Pune, meanwhile lost a close game 30-33 to Dabang Delhi KC on Saturday and will look to get a win to help them steadily make their way into the top half of the points table.

Both these sides will be looking to claim a win and will be raring to go on Independence Day after being beaten by Delhi in their respective previous games.

Jaipur Pink Panthers- Team News

Jaipur aren't likely to make too many changes to their main lineup which has been good for them thus far. They struggled to get tackle points against Delhi and could manage only 3, a total that has to be bettered by the likes of Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda.

Deepak Niwas Hooda and Deepak Narwal have done a fine job in the raiding unit and Ajinkya Pawar could be expected to partner the two.

Predicted Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda(C), Deepak Narwal, Vishal, Amit Hooda, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Sunil Siddhgavali, and Ajinkya Pawar.

Puneri Paltan- Team News

With Nitin Tomar back into the side, Pune seems to be pretty strong when it comes to the raiding department and that could prompt them to give super-sub Pankaj Mohite a place in the starting 7 in place of Amit Kumar.

Defensively though, the likes of Sanket Sawant in the left cover and Shubham Shinde in the right corner haven't been up to the mark and need to do better in this game.

Puneri Paltan: Surjeet Singh (C), Girish Maruti Ernak, Nitin Tomar, Manjeet, Pankaj Mohite, Sanket Sawant and Shubham Shinde.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Deepak Niwas Hooda and Nitin Tomar are crucial to the side and could turn out to be prime captaincy options. Sandeep Dhull is someone who you should have in your fantasy team owing to his potential of picking up huge tackle-point hauls.

As for the other positions, one of Amit Hooda, Girish Ernak, Deepak Narwal and Surjeet Singh will suffice in the team although two big names can be accommodated if you go for budget picks like Pankaj Mohite and Sanket Sawant. Manjeet is a good option too. Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin and Sandeep will be good captaincy picks.

Fantasy Suggestion 1: Nitin Tomar, Deepak Narwal, Manjeet, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Sanket Sawant and Girish Maruti Ernak.

Captain: Nitin Tomar Vice- Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

Fantasy Suggestion 2: Nitin Tomar, Pankaj Mohite, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Surjeet Singh, Sandeep Dhull, Vishal and Amit Hooda.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Sandeep Dhull.