Dream11 Kabaddi Prediction: Tamil Thalaivas v Jaipur Pink Panthers - Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Pro Kabaddi 2019, Match 52

Can Rahul Chaudhari lead the Thalaivas to their first win at home?

Chasing an elusive win as part of their home leg, the Tamil Thalaivas will have a tough challenge to overcome when they square off against the table-toppers Jaipur Pink Panthers in the 52nd fixture of Pro Kabaddi 2019 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

The Thalaivas were in with a chance of picking up a win against the Puneri Paltan in their previous game but were forced to settle for a tie and against an in-form Jaipur unit, the experienced names in the Thalaivas setup will need to bring all their skills to the fore.

Jaipur themselves will be coming into this contest at the back of a shocking 24-31 loss to the U.P. Yoddha and will be keen to regain their lost momentum in their quest to maintain their position at the top of the points table.

Deepak Niwas Hooda has led from the front yet again for Jaipur with 69 points from eight matches but the real success story for the inaugural season champions has been the top show of the defensive unit, with Sandeep Dhull proving to make a serious mark from the left corner with 31 tackle points from eight games.

The Thalaivas, who have had a mixed bag of results this season will desperately want ace raider Rahul Chaudhari to strike it big, for the 'poster boy' of the side has just 57 points from eight games, a below-par performance as per his lofty standards.

On the defensive front, lynchpin Manjeet Chhillar has looked off color from the last few games but leads the charts for his side with 26 points from seven matches and could be a force to reckon with from the cover position.

Tamil Thalaivas - Team News

Despite boasting of some of the most experienced names in the sport, the Thalaivas have not been able to put across consistent performances.

Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur have a combined total of just 92 points from eight matches and will certainly need to turn the clock back and strike a strong alliance against an upbeat Jaipur defense unit.

Shabeer Bappu has not looked in the best of form in recent games and could be replaced by the young and exciting raiding prospect of V Ajith Kumar.

Predicted Starting 7: Ajay Thakur(C), Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Ran Singh, Mohit Chhillar, Manjeet Chhillar, and Ajeet.

Jaipur Pink Panthers - Team News

The Jaipur Pink Panthers were handed a serious reality check against the U.P. Yoddha as the defensive unit had a rare off day and barring 4 points from young Vishal, none of the other defenders could pick more than a point.

Skipper Deepak Niwas Hooda has yet again single-handedly fished the team out of trouble on numerous occasions and the onus will be on the captain to get the better of the experienced defenders from the hosts' unit.

Sunil Siddhgavali could come in place of Pavan TR.

Predicted Starting 7: Deepak Niwas Hooda (C), Deepak Narwal, Nitin Rawal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda, Vishal, Sunil Siddhgavali.

Dream 11 Fantasy Tips

Raiders: Rahul Chaudhari, despite having a moderate run thus far makes the team purely based on his game-changing raiding skills. Banking on the fact that the ace raider will be keen on putting his poor run behind him, Rahul could be a wise choice.

V Ajith Kumar, who has 16 points to his name has the knack of scoring points under pressure and could be the value for money pick while Jaipur's Deepak Narwal, who has slotted seamlessly into the role of the secondary raider will be banked to provide support for Deepak Hooda.

All-rounders: Deepak Niwas Hooda's form is one of the biggest reasons for Jaipur's success this season and his inclusion is a no-brainer. With an average of 8 raid points per game, Hooda's experience will certainly be the 'X-factor' for his side.

Young Vishal, who impressed with four tackle points against U.P. Yoddha is steadily making a mark with his powerful dashes and could be expected to make matters difficult for Rahul Chaudhari and Ajay Thakur.

Defenders: Sandeep Dhull and Amit Hooda have formed a fantastic corner combination for Jaipur and will play a big role in restricting the Thalaivas' raiders. Dhull leads the tackle points chart for the season with 31 points from eight games, including three High 5s while Hooda has two High 5s to his name.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahul Chaudhari, Deepak Narwal, V Ajith Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Vishal, Sandeep Dhull, Amit Hooda.

Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda Vice- Captain: Rahul Chaudhari.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Ajay Thakur, Shabeer Bappu, V Ajith Kumar, Manjeet Chhillar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Ajeet.

Captain: Ajay Thakur Vice- Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda.

