Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018, Iran vs Korea: Preview, Prediction, Telecast, Date & Time, Where to watch live

Can Korea overcome young and Inexperienced Iranian side in their opening encounter in Kabaddi Masters Dubai 2018?

Aditya Sharma FEATURED WRITER News 22 Jun 2018, 14:19 IST

With Pro Kabaddi Season 6 postponed for Asian Games, it will be time for the audience to see their favorite Kabaddi stars take on the mat in Dubai Kabaddi Masters 6 Nation tournament. Korea will face their rivals Iran in their first game of the tournament.

Iran have never lost against Korea in a major Kabaddi tournament. It was in the 2016 World Cup where Korea gave a tough fight to Iran losing at the end by just 6 points to finish as bronze medalist.

Iran are into the tournament with a young squad in order to test their depth ahead of Asian games 2018. They have rested some big names like Meraj Sheykh, Fazel Atrachali, Abolfazl Maghsoudlou, Abozar Mohajermighani and Farhad Milaghardan.

In the current squad, Hadi Tajik and Mohammad Maghsoudlou are the only players with PKL experience with the rest being new faces. The rest given to the senior players and the introduction of young players seems to be a good strategy which no other team has done it in this tournament.

Republic of Korea Kabaddi Team have taken giant strides in the game in recent years. The transition took place when the current Indian coach took over them in 2014 Asian games helping them to win bronze medal. In 2016 World Cup they won bronze medal losing to Iran in the semi-finals and they also defeated eventual champions India in the tournament opener.

Jang Kun Lee has taken the leadership role from Dong Ju Hong and will be keen to beat the likes of Iran with his experience. Their defense and attack looks well balanced with Young Chang Ko and Tae Deok Eom in defense and Jang Kun Lee and Dong Geon Lee as raiders.

Iran vs Korea – Prediction

Korea has the upper hand in their first game considering the imbalance in Iran’s young line-up in terms of defense. If Jang Kun Lee comes out well on the day then Korea might well be 1st on the table.

Telecast and Streaming Details:

Match: Iran vs Korea

Timing: 8:50 PM IST (Indian Standard Time)

Venue: Al Wasl Sports Club, Dubai

Date: 22 June 2018

Television Channel: Star Sports 2, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD

Live Stream: Hotstar, Jio TV