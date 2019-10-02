Exclusive: My dream is to play for India and win a gold medal, says Dabang Delhi's sensational raider Naveen Goyat

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Exclusive 1 // 02 Oct 2019, 16:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Naveen Goyat has enjoyed a brilliant run this season

The Pro Kabaddi League has been a platform for many emerging players, who have made a name for themselves from their commencement of the competition in 2014. It has taken the sport of Kabaddi to be the second-most adored game after Cricket in India.

One of the finds of the game has been 'Dabang Express' Naveen Goyat, who has led Dabang Delhi K.C. with a commanding performance in the ongoing season of Pro Kabaddi. He debuted last year, scoring 172 raid points from 22 matches that saw his team qualifying for the playoffs, for first time in history.

Dabang Delhi K.C. have remained consistent this season and are guaranteed a top two finish by the end of league stages. They look strong contenders for clinching the title heading into the playoffs, with Naveen Goyat, who has 19 Super-10s to his name backed to take his side across the line.

Sportskeeda caught up with Naveen Goyat as he spoke about his journey with Dabang Delhi K.C. this season and a lot more.

Q. You have been a sensational raider for Dabang Delhi. How do you prepare yourself for the upcoming matches knowing that you're on the top of the charts this season?

It feels good that I have been able to contribute to the team's victory. I have been scoring Super-10s continuously, which motivates me to do well repeatedly. For me, the team winning matters more than my achievement. I try to analyze at what point should I score raid points and how can I remain consistent. Eventually, I score a Super-10 which helps the team overall.

Q. How is playing under the likes of experienced veterans in Ravinder Pahal and Joginder Narwal?

Both (Ravinder and Joginder) see the match through a defender's viewpoint. They know which defender can tackle me from the opposition and what their next move could be. They tell me who should I target in my next raid, which helps me a lot to score raid points.

Ravinder Pahal, Joginder Narwal, and Vishal Mane have immense experience from the past and their advice helps me in innovating my skills on the offensive front.

Advertisement

Q. Do you draw inspiration from the renowned names of other sides?

When Pro Kabaddi started, I got to learn from many raiders like Rahul Chaudhari, Anup Kumar, Rakesh Kumar, Ajay Thakur, and so on. We used to practice their skills and adapt their moves during practice that helped us to raid against different defensive line-ups.

Q. Sitting comfortably at the top of the points table, what has been the environment inside the team?

Everyone in the team stays cheerful and enjoy their time in the rest days. On match days, we remain focused upon our game plan. There is no pressure ahead of any opposition as we stay composed throughout the match.

Q. Do you have any future goals which you want to accomplish in Pro Kabaddi or outside of it?

My dream is to play for the Indian team in the future and win a gold medal while donning the national jersey. I want to make my parents and the entire nation proud with my performance.