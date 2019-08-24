Fans come out to support Dabang Delhi in huge numbers, as home leg tickets for the opening weekend sell out in no time

Dabang Delhi

India, 24th August, 2019: The Delhi leg of the Vivo Pro Kabaddi is off to a promising start without the players even setting foot on the mat. Dabang Delhi KC, owned by DO IT Sports Management, today announced that the tickets for the opening weekend matches of its home leg, to be held at the Thyagaraj Sports Complex, have now been sold out.

With the capacity of 5500 people, Thyagaraj Sports Complex is one of the biggest stadiums in the Pro Kabaddi League. Dabang Delhi KC had the best home leg compared to other teams in the previous season when they won 5 out of their 6 home games. Dabang Delhi KC kick off their home campaign with a match against Bengaluru Bulls on Saturday. Fans of the team will, for the first time this season, get the chance to see their favorite kabaddi stars, such as Joginder Narwal, Naveen Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Meraj Sheykh, Chandran Ranjit and Vishal Mane live in action on their home turf.

Commenting on the news, Sumeet Yadav, Group CEO at DO IT said, “The sellout of the tickets for the first two matchdays of the Delhi leg is a testament to the love and support we have received from our home fans over the years. I am proud to be a part of this great set-up and delighted to see such a passionate group of supporters get behind our team season after season. This should inspire us to give our best on the mat in the coming week. We look forward to playing in front of a packed Thyagaraj for the next few days and repay the faith the fans have shown in this team during the season thus far.”

The Delhi leg of the tournament will take place till Friday, 30th August. Tickets for the other matchdays are selling fast. Fans can buy tickets on the PayTM Insider App. Tickets can also be bought on the day of the matches at the box office at Thyagraj Sports Complex.