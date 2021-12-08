HAC vs MEK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Kabaddi Tips, Today's Starting 7 for K7 Qualifiers Rajasthan match - December 8th, 2021

Hadoti Challengers will lock horns with the Mewar Kings in match 8 of the K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan. Both sides will start their campaign at the Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium in Jaipur and will eye a victory in their season opener.

The two sides have been drawn in Group B of the competition alongside Umaid Hawks and Shekhawati Yoddhas.

Squads to choose from

Hadoti Challengers

Mohar Singh, Rashid Ali, Narendra Pandel, Tejpal Gurjar, Kamal Kumar, Rajiv Singh, Pankaj Kumar Gurjar, Moti Ram Siyak, Rakesh M Kumar, Vishal Choudhary, Piyush Jham, Pankaj Verma.

Mewar Kings

Vijay Jangid, Ashok Godara, Akshat Rawat, Lokesh Ghosliya, Chetan Choudhary G, Ravi Kumar-I, Dinesh Verma, Rahul Choudhary L, Kundam Sharma, Yogesh Choudhary, Arjun Sharma-I, Vipendra Singh.

Probable Playing 7

Hadoti Challengers

Mohar Singh, Rashid Ali, Tejpal Gurjar, Rajiv Singh, Pankaj Kumar Gurjar, Moti Ram Siyak, Pankaj Verma.

Mewar Kings

Vijay Jangid, Ashok Godara, Ravi Kumar-I, Dinesh Verma, Kundam Sharma, Yogesh Choudhary, Vipendra Singh.

Match Details

Match: Hadoti Challengers vs Mewar Kings, K7 Kabaddi Qualifiers Rajasthan.

Date & Time: December 8, 2021 at 7:00 PM IST.

Venue: Sawai Mansingh Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

HAC vs MEK Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

HAC vs MEK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ashok Godara, Ravi Kumar-I, Tejpal Gurjar, Rajiv Singh, Pankaj Kumar Gurjar, Moti Ram Siyak, Kundam Sharma.

Captain: Pankaj Kumar Gurjar | Vice-Captain: Rajiv Singh

HAC vs MEK Dream11 Fantasy Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohar Singh, Chetan Choudhary G, Rajiv Singh, Pankaj Kumar Gurjar, Moti Ram Siyak, Kundam Sharma, Pankaj Verma

Captain: Moti Ram Siyak | Vice-Captain: Kundam Sharma

Where to watch K7 Kabaddi Qualifier Rajasthan

Fans can watch the K7 Kabaddi Qualifier Rajasthan match between Hadoti Challengers and Mewar Kings live on the Fancode app/website.

