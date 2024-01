HAM vs PAL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Hampi Heroes vs Palani Tuskers for Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition, Match 26

Hampi Heroes will take on Palani Tuskers in the 26th game of Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium in Pondicherry on January 17, Wednesday.

Hampi Heroes are at the ninth rank with one win and three losses after playing four games, bagging nine points. Their campaign was initiated with a loss over Vijayanagara Veers by 26-27. Later, they defeated the Periyar Panthers by 39-16. However, they suffered two defeats later over Aravalli Arrows (26-32) and Himalayan Tahrs (21-23).

On the other hand, Palani Tuskers are at the top spot with four consecutive victories, carrying 24 points. They bagged victories over Chola Veerans (26-11), Sindh Sonics (42-14), Tadoba Tigers (37-16) and Panchala Pride (43-18)

Match Details

Match: Hampi Heroes vs Palani Tuskers, Match 26, Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition

Date & Time: January 17, 2024; 5:45 pm IST

Venue: Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Pondicherry

Squads to choose from

Hampi Heroes

Abhishek Panwar, Ajay Yadav, Amit Kumar Rathee, Anuj Negi, Ayush Kumar, Bharath Ram, Chetan Rathod, Deva Nathan P, Gagan Gowda, Gautam Singh, Gourav Mahesh, Harish Ranganath, Hruthik Lp, Kapoor Sehrawat, Karambir Thakur, Kenchappa Chandaki, Kiran Bs, Kunal Tanwar, Madhu Kaveerappa, Narsimhamurthy R, Nikhil Nagar, Rahul Rathee, Rohit Mawai, Rupesh Sahu, S Krishna Kumar, Sachin Sc, Sai Prasad, Sawan Khatri, Shantanu Kumar Singh, Shashank B, Shiva Kumar S, Shubham Bhidhuri, Somesh Kalasannavar, Sonu Rathee, Sudarshan B, Suhas Nagaraj, Sukesh Kulal, Sunil Ganesh N, Sunny Bhati, Suraj Choudhary, Teja Naik, Vikram Randhir, Vineet Mavi, Vinod Sandimani, Vishal Kumar, Vishal Tongad, Vishwas Pyarelal, Vivek Kumar.

Palani Tuskers

Arun Kumar Arumugam, Dharanidharan Kandasamy, Dineshkumar Krishnamoorthi, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, Manikandan Sudalaimani, Marimuthu Selvam, Prasanth Raman, Sakthivel Murugan, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Sanjay Rajan, Sanjay Rajendran, Santhosh Velmurugan, Senthilkannan Murugesan, Sidhu Sigana, Siva Duraisamy, Sivatharun Muthuramalingam, Vijay Selvaraj Vellaiah, Vishva Asalavan, Yoganathan Senthilvelan.

Probable Playing Seven

Hampi Heroes

Rakesh Gowda, Shreyas Kumar, Someshwara Darshan, Rohit Mural, Hareesha T Puttaswamaiah, Suprith BM, Chethan Nayak

Palani Tuskers

Vishva Asalavan, Elanthendral Elancheliyan, P Rajith, Sakthivel Thangavelu, Marimuthu Kamaraj, N Surya, G Sivasakthi

HAM vs PAL Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (Yuva Kabaddi Series Winter Edition)

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Sakthivel Thangavelu, Shreyas Kumar, Chethan Nayak, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Rakesh Gowda, Vishva Asalavan, Someshwara Darshan

Captain: Vishva Asalavan Vice-Captain: Rakesh Gowda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sakthivel Thangavelu, Shreyas Kumar, P Rajith, Marimuthu Kamaraj, Rakesh Gowda, Vishva Asalavan, Someshwara Darshan

Captain: P Rajith Vice-Captain: Someshwara Darshan