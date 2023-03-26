Haryana crowned champions of the 69th Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2023

On the final day (March 26) of the 69th Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2023, Haryana asserted their dominance by defeating defending champion Himachal Pradesh in the final and winning the title in the Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

The tournament, held in Mahendergarh, Haryana, concluded after four days of action-packed Kabaddi. Haryana's team clinched the yellow metal by defeating Himachal Pradesh 35-28 in the summit clash.

Earlier in the semifinals, Team Himachal Pradesh defeated Jharkhand by a 49-20 scoreline to advance to the final stage. In the second semifinal, Haryana beat Rajasthan by a single-point difference with a scoreline of 34-33.

Rajasthan and Jharkhand, who lost in the semi-finals, settled with a bronze medal and ended their campaign as third-placed.

Here are the medalists from the 69th Women's Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2023

Results

Semi-final 1: Himachal Pradesh defeated Jharkhand by 49-20

Semi-final 2: Haryana defeated Rajasthan by 34-33

Final: Haryana defeated Himachal Pradesh by 35-28

Champions: Haryana

Runners Up: Himachal Pradesh

Third-place: Jharkhand and Rajasthan

