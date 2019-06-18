Haryana leg of Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League comes to thrilling finish

Vikram Bhattacharya FOLLOW TOP CONTRIBUTOR News 16 // 18 Jun 2019, 18:12 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

A photo from the Sonipat leg

The second leg of Bharat Super League came to a successful conclusion in Haryana with around 1600 players from all over the state coming forward to represent their districts in kabaddi. The tournament was a resounding success, with fans coming to watch the matches in big numbers as they were keen to see the kabaddi talent of their state showcase their skills on the great platform provided by Asian Paints.

District and state level players are making the best of the opportunity provided by Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League to display their talent at a bigger scale and if they are able to impress at this stage, their talent might see them make it professional as the popularity of kabaddi continues to spread across India.

The tournament was held in nine districts across Haryana, with teams batting two days per district, with all the teams that qualified then making it to the ninth district, where they battle for supremacy to be declared the best team in the state. Each district had 16 teams participating and the first day saw eight teams make it out of the draw. They then faced each other in knockout rounds on day two to determine the district winner. The teams that became district champions received some prize money and then moved on to battle other champions for the right to become the state champion, who got the prize money and a trophy.

Balkrishna Industries Ltd. are the "powered up" partners of the Bharat Super League and encouraged fans and well wishers to flock to the stadium to watch the tournament, as they took out print and radio advertisements to attract the audience. Talking about BKT Tires, Melroy D'souza, COO, Professional Management Group (PMG) said, "We are pleased to have BKT on board as the powered by sponsor for the second edition of Bharat Super League, taking our tournament to the next level. They are trendsetters in the off-highway tire segment and one of the leading brands in the country and we intend to jointly give fans an ultimate event experience. We are sure they will add immense value to BSL and vice versa and we look forward to kick starting this association."

Fans attending the Bharat Super League were kept very happy by the organisers as they always averaged in the 500s. The organisers ensured fans had a good time out as they conducted interesting and fun activities and gave away prizes to fans. The overall event was greatly appreciated by spectators as they enjoyed some great kabaddi and engaging entertainment in between the matches.

With two legs of the Asian Paints Tractor Emulsion Bharat Super League complete, the tournament will now move on to Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, as they look to get the best talent from the kabaddi crazy Indian population and give them a shot at winning with their respective teams. The Haryana leg finale was played at Sonepat and the organisers would now be focused on giving the people of Uttar Pradesh an unforgettable experience to ensure they enjoy quality kabaddi.