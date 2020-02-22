Himachal Pradesh men's and women's squad for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship announced

Ajay Thakur and Vishal Bhardwaj are some notable names in the Himachal Pradesh men's squad.

Prolific raider Ajay Thakur will return to play for Himachal Pradesh this year, as the Kabaddi Association of Himachal Pradesh has named the men's and women's squad for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. The mega-event will take place in Jaipur, Rajasthan starting from 2nd March to 6th March 2020.

Thakur, who returned in the 67th Senior State Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Championship earlier this month, led Himachal Pradesh Police to win the title against BBN Solan by a margin of 55-46. He will lead his state this time in the Senior Nationals, after missing out from the competition last year in Roha (Raigad, Maharashtra) due to an injury.

The corner defenders - Baldev Singh and Vishal Bhardwaj will yet again take charge of the defence for the side. While right cover Surinder Singh has retained his spot in the squad, last year's skipper and left cover defender - Rohit Rana has got omitted from the team surprisingly. Rana had been in terrific form lately, playing a pivotal role in leading BPCL to claim the 24th PSPB Kabaddi Tournament.

The likes of Ajitesh (right cover all-rounder), Ram Gopal (do or die raider), and Vishesh Chandel (raider) have regained their place in the side. Kamal Chandel (left corner) and Naveen Kumar (raider) are some notable names making their debut this time.

In the women's squad, Sushma Rana and Pushpa Sharma were a part of the winning Dharmashala team, who won the women's final of 67th Senior State Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Championship over Sports Hostel Bilaspur by 30-20. Priyanka Negi and Kavita Thakur, who have represented India on multiple occasions, will bring immense experience to the Himachal Pradesh side.

Here are the men's and women's squads for Himachal Pradesh for the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Men's Team:

Ajay Thakur, Ram Gopal, Kamal Chandel, Baldev Singh, Surinder Pal, Nitesh Singh, Subhash, Naveen Kumar, Ajitesh, Vishal, Surinder, and Umesh Kumar

Stand-by players: Vishesh Chandel, Ashish Puharta, Sanjeev Thakur, and Mukesh

Women's Team:

Jyoti, Pushpa Sharma, Kavita, Sweety, Sushma Ranah, Nidhi Sharma, Priyanka Negi, Lalita, Bhawana Devi, Reena, Minakshi, and Simran

Stand-by players: Shalini, Padma Singh, Gurmeet Kaur, and Suman

