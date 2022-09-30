"If he was not playing kabaddi, he would be doing comedy on The Kapil Sharma Show"- Rohit Gulia & Sachin Tanwar on their alternative careers ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022

Patna Pirates stars Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia spoke about their respective likes and dislikes in a special chat with Sportskeeda ahead of Pro Kabaddi 2022.

Tanwar and Gulia played together for the Gujarat Giants from Season 5 to 7. Last season, Tanwar moved to Patna Pirates, while Gulia joined the Haryana Steelers. They will reunite at the Pirates camp this season.

Appearing on the Sportskeeda Kabaddi Hangout Teammate Talks show, Gulia and Tanwar answered questions about each other. When asked what Tanwar would do if he did not join the kabaddi world, Gulia replied:

"If he was not playing kabaddi, he would be doing comedy on The Kapil Sharma Show."

Meanwhile, Tanwar said that his teammate would have been an army man if not a kabaddi player. Both Patna Pirates stars also disclosed their favorite Bollywood heroines. While Gulia's favorite is Nora Fatehi, Tanwar's is Jacqueline Fernandez.

"Lift the trophy"- Rohit Gulia and Sachin Tanwar aim to end their unlucky streak in Pro Kabaddi 2022

Sachin Tanwar and Rohit Gulia have been a part of four Pro Kabaddi League seasons so far. They played together in the finals of Seasons 5 and 6 for the Gujarat Giants. However, the Ahmedabad-based franchise fell short in the summit clash on both occasions.

While Gulia did not feature in the playoffs after Season 6, Tanwar made it to the final last season with the Patna Pirates, where they lost to Dabang Delhi KC. Hence, the PKL trophy has stayed away from both the talented youngsters.

When asked about their key objectives in PKL this year, Gulia said:

"We both want to win the Pro Kabaddi League trophy. We have been trying hard for that. He has played the final two-three times, even I have played the final. So, we have the same target this year, to lift the trophy."

The Patna Pirates will kick-off their 2022 campaign on October 8 against Puneri Paltan under the leadership of defender Neeraj Kumar.

