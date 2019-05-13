Indo International Premier Kabaddi League 2019: Preview, Official Schedule and Timings

Vijay Sain FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 4 // 13 May 2019, 01:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IIPKL) starts 13th May 2019!

A brand new Kabaddi League is all set to begin as the Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IIPKL) kicks off from 13th May 2019, and will end on 4th June 2019. Backed by the New Kabaddi Federation (NKF), 8 franchises will play 47 matches in the inaugural season of IIPKL, where many renowned former Pro Kabaddi stars like Sunil Jaipal, Kuldeep Singh, and Shashank Wankhede will participate.

The eight teams participating are as follows:

1. Bangalore Rhinos

2. Telugu Bulls

3. Diler Delhi

4. Pondicherry Predators

5. Pune Pride

6. Haryana Heroes

7. Chennai Challengers

Advertisement

8. Mumbai Che Raje

The inaugural season of IIPKL will broadcast on D Sports, MTV, MTV HD, and DD Sports. All matches will begin from 8:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST). The league will take place in 3 different stadiums: Balewadi Stadium (Pune), Chamundi Vihar Stadium (Mysore) and Shree Kanteerava Stadium (Bengaluru). The final will take place in Bengaluru on 4th June 2019.

With the motive of #KhelBadlega, this league aims to offer exciting Kabaddi matches and give limelight to the new and emerging talents that Indian Kabaddi has to offer. Here is the full schedule of the inaugural season of Indo International Premier Kabaddi League (IIPKL).

(All the timings are in Indian Standard Time (IST))

Pune Leg:

13th May 2019: Monday

Women's Exhibition Match Team A vs. Team B (8 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Haryana Heroes (9 PM)

14th May 2019: Tuesday

Pondicherry Predators vs. Bangalore Rhinos (8 PM)

Diler Delhi vs. Chennai Challengers (9 PM)

Mumbai Che Raje vs. Telugu Bulls (10 PM)

15th May 2019: Wednesday

Haryana Heroes vs. Pondicherry Predators (8 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Bangalore Rhinos (9 PM)

16th May 2019: Thursday

Diler Delhi vs. Mumbai Che Raje (8 PM)

Chennai Challengers vs. Telugu Bulls (9 PM)

17th May 2019: Friday

Haryana Heroes vs. Bangalore Rhinos (8 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Pondicherry Predators (9 PM)

18th May 2019: Saturday

Diler Delhi vs. Telugu Bulls (8 PM)

Chennai Challengers vs. Mumbai Che Raje (9 PM)

19th May 2019: Sunday

Haryana Heroes vs. Pune Pride (8 PM)

Pondicherry Predators vs. Bangalore Rhinos (9 PM)

Diler Delhi vs. Chennai Challengers (10 PM)

20th May 2019: Monday

Mumbai Che Raje vs. Telugu Bulls (8 PM)

Haryana Heroes vs. Pondicherry Predators (9 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Bangalore Rhinos (10 PM)

21st May 2019: Tuesday

Diler Delhi vs. Mumbai Che Raje (8 PM)

Chennai Challengers vs. Telugu Bulls (9 PM)

Mysore Leg:

24th May 2019: Friday

Pune Pride vs. Pondicherry Predators (8 PM)

Haryana Heroes vs. Bangalore Rhinos (9 PM)

Diler Delhi vs. Telugu Bulls (10 PM)

25th May 2019: Saturday

Women's Exhibition Match Team C vs. Team D (8 PM)

Chennai Challengers vs. Mumbai Che Raje (9 PM)

Diler Delhi vs. Haryana Heroes (10 PM)

26th May 2019: Sunday

Pune Pride vs. Chennai Challengers (8 PM)

Bangalore Rhinos vs. Telugu Bulls (9 PM)

Pondicherry Predators vs. Mumbai Che Raje (10 PM)

27th May 2019: Monday

Haryana Heroes vs. Telugu Bulls (8 PM)

Bangalore Rhinos vs. Diler Delhi (9 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Telugu Bulls (10 PM)

28th May 2019: Tuesday

Pondicherry Predators vs. Chennai Challengers (8 PM)

Bangalore Rhinos vs. Mumbai Che Raje (9 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Telugu Bulls (10 PM)

29th May 2019: Wednesday

Haryana Heroes vs. Chennai Challengers (8 PM)

Pune Pride vs. Diler Delhi (9 PM)

Pondicherry Predators vs. Telugu Bulls (10 PM)

Bangalore Leg:

1st June 2019: Saturday

Women's Final (8 PM)

Haryana Heroes vs. Chennai Challengers (9 PM)

2nd June 2019: Sunday

Bangalore Rhinos vs. Chennai Challengers (8 PM)

Pondicherry Predators vs. Diler Delhi (9 PM)

3rd June 2019: Monday

Men's Semi Final 1 (8 PM)

Men's Semi Final 2 (9 PM)

4th June 2019: Tuesday

3rd Place Match (8 PM)

Final (9 PM)