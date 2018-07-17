Asian Games 2018: IKF announces 12 men's teams and 9 women's teams

India vs Pakistan Doha Asian Games 2006.

The International kabaddi federation has announced 12 men's and nine women's teams who were qualified for Asian Games 2018. This is the first time when there will be 12 and nine Asian kabaddi powerhouse nations in men's and women's section respectively. This is the most number of nations which are ever given chance to play in Asian Games. Earlier late in 1990, there were only 7 men's teams and women's kabaddi was not yet included before 2010.

Gold medalist Indian men's kabaddi team with all officials in 1990 Beijing Asian Games.

The carnival of 4 years awaited Asian games 2018 is going to kick start from 18th of August in Jakarta, Indonesia. Kabaddi lovers do not wait for olympics but they always have a beloved curiosity for Asian Games. The action packed kabaddi matches will be organized from 19th of August to 24th of August. Kabaddi became a true international sport when it was included in 1990 Beijing Asian games.

From 1990 to 2014 India dominated with the most numbers of one-sided matches. Team invincible never lost a match in Asian Games history. All the 7 golds from 1990 to 2014 Indian men's team won with confidence. The lack of competition permitted team India to conquer all the golds very easily.

India vs Iran Men's Kabaddi Final Match in 2014 Incheon Asian Games

But we cannot ignore the final match between India and Iran in the 2014 Asian Games. Defending champions India staged a late comeback to edge Iran 27-25 to retain their gold medal at the 17th Asian Games. The Iranian team rode on their athleticism, speed and agility to give a scare to the much-vaunted Indian team, who were complacent for the most part of the match at the Songdo Global University Gymnasium.

Now the competition level is high. We have witnessed that South Korea defeated team India in the opening match of 2016 Kabaddi world cup with a tight margin of 32-34. Iran had a lead before the second half of final match of 2016 KWC.

South Korea celebrating after winning against team India in the opening match of 2016 KWC

The kabaddi fans are immensely disappointed on not having Surjeet Singh and Surender Nada in Indian team squad for 2018 Asian Games. It will be interesting and scary to watch team India how they will manage to grab their 8th consecutive gold medal without world's best cover defender and one of the most dangerous corner defender in the world. Kabaddi fans will definitely miss the dynamic blocks of Surjeet Singh and the rock-solid ankle holds of Surender Nada.

Women's kabaddi was included in this competition from 2010 Asian Games. They won gold for both of 2010 and 2014 Asian Games. In 2014 Indian women's kabaddi team comfortably managed to have a gold with a 10 point margin of 31-21. However, The dependable Abhilasha Mahtre is out of team India. This is a shocking decision of Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India(AKFI) for many kabaddi lovers.

India Vs Iran women's final match of 2014 Asian Games.

12 Men's Kabaddi Teams in Asian Games 2018

1. India.

2. Indonesia.

3. Iran.

4. Iraq.

5. Japan.

6. Korea.

7. Malaysia.

8. Nepal.

9. Pakistan.

10. Sri Lanka.

11. Thailand.

12. Bangladesh.

9 Women's Kabaddi Teams in Asian Games 2018.

1. India.

2. Indonesia.

3. Bangladesh.

4. Iran.

5. Japan.

6. Korea.

7. Sri Lanka.

8. Thailand.

9. Chinese Taipei.