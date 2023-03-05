Create

India crowned champions of the 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023

By Roshan Mhatre
Modified Mar 05, 2023 14:19 IST
On the final day (March 4) of the 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023, the Junior Indian Kabaddi team asserted their dominance by defeating host and defending champion Iran. They secured a gold medal in the second edition of the Junior World Kabaddi Championship.

The tournament, held in Urmia, Iran, concluded after five days of action-packed Kabaddi. The Indian team clinched the yellow metal by defeating Iran 41-32 in the summit clash.

Earlier in the semifinal, Team India defeated arch-rival Pakistan by a 75-29 scoreline to advance to the final stage. On the other hand, Iran won 60-37 over Nepal.

Nepal and Pakistan, who lost in the semi-finals, settled with a bronze medal and ended their campaign as third-placed.

Here are the medalists from the 2nd Junior World Kabaddi Championship 2023

Final Result: India defeated Iran by 41 - 32

Champions - India

Runners Up - Iran

Third-place: Pakistan and Nepal

