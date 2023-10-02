Indian Kabaddi Asian Games 2023 Results Day 9: Indian Women's Kabaddi Team draws thrilling Opener

The Indian women's kabaddi team demonstrated their mettle in an electrifying opening match at the Asian Games 2023, securing a dramatic 34-34 tie against Chinese Taipei. This thrilling match marked India's first-ever tie in kabaddi at the Asian Games, adding a twist to their campaign.

Pooja Hathwala emerged as the Indian team's standout performer, going all-out in the first half. Her five-point super raid, which included three raid points, was critical to India's success. As a result, India managed to maintain a two-point lead at halftime, 17-15.

Chinese Taipei, the bronze medalists in 2018, pursued an aggressive strategy aimed at securing early bonus points. This strategy initially put India on the back foot, with Chinese Taipei taking the lead in the first 10 minutes. However, Pooja Hathwala's heroics aided India's strong comeback.

Dramatic Twists in the Game

India appeared to be in command, amassing quick raid points and extending their lead to 27-20. Nonetheless, Chinese Taipei demonstrated tenacity by mounting a remarkable fightback. They executed multi-point raids and inflicted an all-out on India, erasing a seven-point deficit and taking a 32-30 lead.

With India trailing by a single point, Chinese Taipei managed to secure a crucial bonus point during the final raid, resulting in an intense tie. The match demonstrated the unpredictable nature and thrill of kabaddi at the highest level of competition.

Despite the tie, Tejaswini Bai, an Indian team official, expressed confidence in her team's ability to recover and win gold. India's next match is against the Republic of Korea, followed by a match against Thailand.

The thrilling draw against Chinese Taipei has set the stage for the Indian women's kabaddi team to compete in an exciting and competitive Asian Games campaign. Fans can expect more thrilling action as the team strives to achieve its championship goals.