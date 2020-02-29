Indian Railways men's and women's squad for the 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship announced

Defending champions Indian Railways have once again lined up a star-studded squad.

The Railways Sports Promotion Board has announced the Indian Railways men's and women's squad for the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. Teams will compete for national honours as the mega event takes place in Jaipur, Rajasthan, and is slated to commence from 2nd March to 6th March 2020.

'Hi-Flyer' Pawan Sehrawat will once again be the spotlight in the raiding department of the defending champions Indian Railways, as he had a pivotal role in leading the side to win the top honours last year in the 66th edition. With only one change from last year's squad, the team has given continuity to the same side, which won them the top honours in the past edition.

The likes of Shrikant Jadhav, Vikas Kandola, and Deepak Narwal will assist the side in the raiding department. All-rounder Rohit Gulia will play a vital role in bringing a much-needed balance to the side.

In the defensive department, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Ravinder Pahal, and Sandeep Dhull will be leading the corner defence of the team. The duo of Sunil Kumar and Parvesh Bhainswal will be guarding the cover defence for the team.

While Ravi Kumar was named as a replacement for Sunil Kumar, there is no substitution announced for Parvesh Bhainswal in the squad. The only notable change is the inclusion of left corner defender Vijender Singh as a replacement for Selvamani K.

In the women's category - Sonali Shingate, Payel Chowdhury, Ritu Negi, and Ritu Kumari, having represented the Indian women's Kabaddi team at the international level, will be looking to bring their experience once again for the side. Having won the national honours 32 times in the past 33 years, the Indian Railways women's team are the pre-favourites to win the title yet again.

Here are the men's and women's squads for Indian Railways for the upcoming 67th Senior National Kabaddi Championship.

Men's Team:

Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, Dharmaraj Cheralathan, Sunil Kumar, Parvesh Bhainswal, Rohit Gulia, Ravinder Pahal, Shrikant Jadhav, Sandeep Dhull, Ravi Kumar, Deepak Narwal, Vikas Kandola, and Vijender Singh

Women's Team:

Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Payel Chowdhury, Ritu Negi, Ritu Kumari, Apeksha Takle, Moti Chandan, Kabita Singh, Pinki Roy, Pavithra I., Raksha Narkar, Puja Narwal, and Minal Uday Jadhav

