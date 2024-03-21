Indian Railways squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024 ft. Sunil Kumar and Guman Singh

The 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship is set to kick off on March 21 in Ahmednagar, Maharashtra. Top kabaddi players from across the country will compete in this championship, hosted by the Amateur Kabaddi Federation of India (AKFI) at Ahmednagar's District Sports Complex. The competition is scheduled to last four days, with the final day on March 24.

Indian Railways enter the championship as the four-time champions, with an impressive roster of players. Led by the experienced Pawan Kumar Sehrawat, who will represent Chandigarh in this edition, the team won the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship final against Maharashtra 38-21 in July 2022.

While the absence of Pawan Sehrawat may present a challenge for Indian Railways, the team remains strong under Sunil Kumar's leadership. Sunil Kumar, the seasoned campaigner and captain of the Jaipur Pink Panthers, brings a wealth of experience to the defensive front and hopes to lead the team to another successful campaign.

Adding to the strength of the Indian Railways squad is the inclusion of former Haryana raider Guman Singh. Guman's impressive performance in Season 10 of the Pro Kabaddi League, where he scored 163 raid points with nine super 10s for U Mumba, underscores his form and capabilities.

His addition provides a significant boost to the team's raiding prowess, complementing the defensive solidity offered by ace defender Abinesh Nadarajan, a stalwart from Puneri Paltan.

Further enhancing the team's depth are standout players like PKL Season 10 final MVP Pankaj Mohite, who brings his attacking flair to the squad. Joining them is Sudhakar M, the emerging talent from Patna Pirates, making his debut appearance for Indian Railways in the Senior Nationals.

With a roster of experienced PKL players such as Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Parvesh Malik, and Shubham Shinde, Indian Railways have emerged as one of the tournament's most formidable contenders. With a mix of experience and emerging talent, the team is ready to defend its title and demonstrate its dominance on the mat.

Indian Railways squad for 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024

Here is the Indian Railways's complete list of players for the 70th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2024:

Sunil Kumar (captain), Nitesh Kumar, Surender Gill, Parvesh Malik (vc), Abinesh Nadarajan, Shubham Shinde, Sudhakar M, Pankaj Mohite, Guman Singh, Meetu Sharma, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Sumit Sangwan.