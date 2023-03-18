Indian Railways women's squad for the 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship announced

The Railways Sports Promotion Board has announced the Indian Railways women's squad for the upcoming 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship. Teams will compete for national honors as the mega event takes place in Mahendragarh, Haryana, and is slated to commence from 23rd to 26th March 2023.

Sonali Shingate, Captain Payel Chowdhury, Ritu Negi, and Ritu Kumari, having represented the Indian women's Kabaddi team at the international level, will be looking to bring their experience once again to the side.

The likes of Sonali Shingate, Payal Chowdhury, and Pooja Narwal will assist the side in the raiding department. All-rounder Pinky Roy will play a vital role in bringing a much-needed balance to the side. In the defensive department, Ritu Negi and Ritu Kumari will be leading the corner defense of the team.

The Indian Railways women's team has won national honors 33 times in the past 35 years. Hence, they will enter the tournament as the pre-favourites to win the title yet again.

Indian Railways Women's Team For 69th Senior National Kabaddi Championship 2023:

Squad: Sonali Vishnu Shingate, Payel Chowdhury (C), Ritu Negi, Ritu Kumari, Pinki Roy, Puja Narwal, Raksha Narkar, Vaishali Chaudhary, Manasi Rode, Minal Jadhav, Dimpal, and Rutu.

