JAI vs DEL Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – December 27, 2023

Jaipur Pink Panthers will square with Dabang Delhi K.C. in the 43rd match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at SDAT Multi-purpose Indoor Stadium, Chennai, on Wednesday at 8 PM IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers secured their third consecutive victory in the last match against Tamil Thalaivas, clinching a narrow 24-25 win. Reza Mirbagheri put in an outstanding defensive performance, earning a High 5, while Arjun Deshwal contributed with seven raid points. The Panthers currently hold the third position in the points table with four wins and a total of 25 points.

Meanwhile, the Dabang Delhi K.C. are having a hot and cold campaign in the ongoing PKL10. With three wins and as many losses, they are ranked eighth in the points table. In their recent triumph over Bengal Warriors by a scoreline of 38-29, Naveen Kumar achieved his fifth Super 10, and defenders Yogesh and Ashish each secured a High 5.

On that note, here are the three players you can opt for as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs DEL Dream11 match.

#3 Sunil Kumar (JAI) - 14.5 credits

Sunil Kumar with a Super raid against Tamil Thalaivas (Credits: PKL)

Sunil Kumar, the Panthers' captain and leading defender, consistently delivers on the mat. Having executed 16 successful tackles, he has accumulated 19 tackle points. His track record boasts three Super tackles and one High 5.

With a commendable 70% tackle strike rate, Sunil stands out as a wise pick for the captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs DEL Dream11 teams.

#2 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal (right) of Jaipur Pink Panthers (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal is presently taking charge as the Panthers' strike raider. He holds a position in the top five raiders, securing 64 raid points through 47 successful raids across seven games. Accompanied by two Super Raids, he has also notched up three Super 10s.

Despite narrowly missing his fourth in the last game by three points, Arjun is eager to excel in the upcoming JAI vs DEL Dream11 match.

#1 Naveen Kumar (DEL) - 16.0 credits

Naveen Kumar of Dabang Delhi in action (Credits: PKL)

After recovering from injury, Naveen Kumar claimed his fifth consecutive Super 10 in the previous game against Bengal Warriors. With a total of 67 raid points from 52 successful raids, including two Super raids, Naveen maintains a remarkable 57% success rate and a 73% raid strike rate.

Holding a consistent average of 13.4 raid points, he emerges as a wise pick for the captain/vice-captain role in your JAI vs DEL Dream11 teams.

