JAI vs DEL Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi KC Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 75

The Jaipur Pink Panthers go up against Dabang Delhi KC in the 75th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Saturday, November 12, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

The two sides enter this match on the back of contrasting results. While Jaipur lost 30-37 to the Patna Pirates yesterday, Dabang Delhi broke their five-game losing streak with a seven-point win over the Telugu Titans. A Super 10 from Arjun Deshwal and a High 5 from Ankush didn't suffice for the Pink Panthers, with the rest of the team not supporting the duo.

Meanwhile, Ashu Malik continued to impress for Dabang Delhi, registering another Super 10, with Naveen Kumar playing second fiddle to him. A High-5 for Vishal papered over another ordinary performance from their corners. That's an area they'll look to improve on.

JAI vs DEL Match Details

Jaipur and Delhi will meet in the third match of a tripleheader at 09:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 75

Date and Time: November 12, 2022; 9:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs DEL Recent Form Guide

Puneri Paltan Form Guide: L W W L L

Dabang Delhi KC Form Guide: W L L L L

JAI vs DEL Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

Dabang Delhi KC Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns

Dabang Delhi KC Probable Playing 7

Naveen Kumar, Ashu Malik, Manjeet/Anil Kumar, Krishan Dhull, Vijay Kumar, Vishal Lather, and Ravi Kumar.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 75

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

The in-form Arjun Deshwal is a marginally better raiding option than Naveen Kumar in this match. He's second in the raiders' rankings to Naveen and will be keen to take the lead.

Defender - Ankush

Ankush has been a revelation in that left corner position for Jaipur, scoring 44 tackle points in 12 games. In the form that he's in, ignore him at your peril.

All-Rounder - Ashu Malik

Ashu Malik has arguably been a better Dream11 pick than Naveen Kumar in recent matches. He has been picking up plenty of touch points as well as the occasional tackle points.

JAI vs DEL Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ashu Malik

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs DEL, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 75

Player Name Naveen Kumar Arjun Deshwal Ankush Sunil Kumar Ashu Malik

JAI vs DEL Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

You will have to sacrifice picking some players either in defense or in the raiding department because of how expensive all the top players are. When it comes to captaincy, I'd give serious consideration to Ankush and Ashu Malik apart from the two star raiders. You could also try to use a player costing very less and unlikely to play, and just roll the dice with only six starters.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Vishal, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, and Anil Kumar(Delhi player-unlikely to get any points)

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik.

Raiders: Naveen Kumar and Arjun Deshwal

Captain: Naveen Kumar | Vice-Captain: Ankush.

JAI vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Vishal, Ankush, and Vijay Kumar.

All-Rounders: Ashu Malik and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Naveen Kumar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ashu Malik.

