JAI vs DEL Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi 2023 Match 43

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) and Dabang Delhi (DEL) will be up against each other in the 43rd Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 match on Wednesday, December 27, in Chennai.

Defending champions Jaipur Pink Panthers have played seven matches so far this season. They have won four games, faced two defeats and drawn one match. The Panthers have won only two out of their last five matches.

PKL Season 8 champions Dabang Delhi, meanwhile, have played six matches, winning three and facing three defeats.

Jaipur will be keen to consolidate their position in the top six further while Delhi aim to put up a solid performance.

Ahead of the clash between the current and the former champions, here's a look at the head-to-head record between JAI and DEL in the PKL.

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi head-to-head record in PKL

Pro Kabaddi has seen Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi face each other 20 times to date. The defending champions hold the better record in this battle, having beaten Delhi as many as 11 times.

However, Dabang Delhi have also managed to get the better of the Panthers on seven occasions. There have also been two instances of tied matches between the two units.

The Panthers will look back and take confidence from their past record. Delhi, on the other hand, will push themselves to close the gap with a win.

Matches Played - 20

Matches won by Jaipur Pink Panthers - 11

Matches won by Dabang Delhi - 7

Matches with No Result - 2

Last 3 Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi Pro Kabaddi matches

There has been one-way traffic as far as the last three Pro Kabaddi meetings between Jaipur Pink Panthers and Dabang Delhi are concerned. The Panthers have won all three matches to hold the upper hand in this rivalry.

Delhi’s failure to beat Jaipur even once in their last three clashes will put them under certain pressure.

Jaipur registered a massive 25-point win in their most recent meeting last season. A collective display from Arjun Deshwal and Rahul Chaudhari (13 points each) helped them decimate their opponents.

They completed the double over Delhi, as they also beat them in their other game in Season 9. Naveen Kumar (12 points) and Ashu Malik (15 points) gave it their all for Delhi. However, Arjun amassed 16 points to guide Jaipur to another win.

In their last meeting in Season 8, it was a Deepak Hooda special (12 points) that took them over the line.

Here's a short summary of the last three Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi matches in the Pro Kabaddi League:

JAI (57) beat DEL (32) by 25 points, November 12, 2022. JAI (45) beat DEL (40) by 5 points, November 4, 2022. JAI (36) beat DEL (30) by 6 points, February 3, 2022.