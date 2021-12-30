JAI vs MUM Dream11 Kabaddi prediction: Today's PKL match predicted playing 7 for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2021, Match 21

The Jaipur Pink Panthers will lock horns with U Mumba in Match 21 of Pro Kabaddi League 2021 on Thursday at the Sheraton Grand Whitefield Hotel and Convention Centre in Bengaluru.

The Pink Panthers are placed fourth in the points table with 11 points from three matches. They have won a couple of matches and lost one thus far in the ongoing edition of the Pro Kabaddi League. Meanwhile, U Mumba find themselves in eighth place with nine points, having won, lost, and drawn a game each.

The Jaipur-based club lost their season opener against the Gujarat Giants. However, they found their winning combination and are on a two-match unbeaten streak. They defeated the Haryana Steelers and UP Yoddha in their last couple of fixtures and will look to add another victory to their tally.

U Mumba, on the other hand, started their campaign with a convincing victory against the Bengaluru Bulls. However, the club lost and drew their second and third games against Dabang Delhi KC and Tamil Thalaivas, respectively. They will be eager to get back to winning ways.

Match Details

Match: Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba, Match 21st, Pro Kabaddi League 2021

Date and Time: December 30th, 2021, Thursday, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheraton Grand, Whitefield, Bengaluru

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Arjun Deshwal, Deepak Hooda, Nitin Rawal, Amit, Vishal, Shaul Kumar, Sandeep Dhull

U Mumba

Abhishek Singh, V Ajith, Ashish Sangwan, Rahul Sethpal, Fazel Atrachali, Prince, Shivam/Rinku

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Vishal, Sandeep Kumar Dhull, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal, Shivam Anil.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal; Vice-Captain: Deepak Niwas Hooda

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Fazel Atrachali, Amit-Kharb, Rinku-HC, Shaul Kumar, Deepak Niwas Hooda, Nitin Rawal, V Ajith Kumar, Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal; Vice-Captain: V Ajith Kumar

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava