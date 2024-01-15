JAI vs MUM Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – January 15, 2024

The 74th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 will see Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) square off against U Mumba (MUM) at SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur on Monday at 9 pm IST.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are coming off a narrow 36-34 victory over table-toppers Puneri Paltan. Arjun Deshwal excelled with 16 raid points, and Sunil Kumar achieved a High 5 in defense. Despite the win, their position in the rankings remained unchanged, and they currently hold the second spot.

Meanwhile, U Mumba experienced a 44-44 tie against Haryana Steelers in their recent Mumbai leg game. Amirmohammad Zafardanesh shone with 14 points, and Sombir secured a High 5 in defense.

The Panthers dominated U Mumba with a convincing 41-31 victory in the reverse fixture at DOME's stadium, where Arjun emerged as the star raider with a season-best performance of 17 raid points.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs MUM Dream11 match.

#3 Amirmohammad Zafardanesh (MUM) - 15.0 credits

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh in action (Credits: PKL)

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh has been the strike raider for U Mumba. He has bagged 92 raid points from 75 successful raids so far. He secured his fourth Super 10 from 13 raid points in the previous game.

Despite a subpar performance of just two raid points in the reverse fixture against the Panthers, Zafardanesh is determined for a strong comeback in the upcoming JAI vs MUM Dream11 match.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush Jr. (Left) in action (Credits: PKL)

Ankush Jr. finds himself among the top 10 defenders this season with 39 tackle points from 35 successful tackles, including four Super tackles. He boasts an excellent 59% tackle success rate and a fine 3.25 average.

Notably, Ankush secured his fourth High 5 in the reverse fixture against U Mumba and aims to replicate that success.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Arjun Deshwal executed a multi-point raid against Paltan (Credits: PKL)

Arjun Deshwal garnered 16 raid points in the previous game against the table-toppers Puneri Paltan to secure his fourth consecutive and eighth Super 10 overall. He is atop the most raid points (137) and most successful raids (103) leaderboard.

Additionally, Arjun showcased his season-best raiding performance with 17 raid points in the recent match against U Mumba on their home mat.

Given his raiding prowess, he will be the ultimate choice for the role of captain/vice-captain of your JAI vs MUM Dream11 teams.

