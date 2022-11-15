JAI vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 80

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and U Mumba go head-to-head in the 80th match of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 (PKL) on Tuesday, November 15, at the Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex in Pune.

Both teams enter this contest on the back of some crucial wins. While Jaipur absolutely blew away the defending champions Dabang Delhi KC to win 57-32 in their most recent match, U Mumba trounced the Patna Pirates 36-23 in their last encounter.

The U Mumba defense continued to score points despite the absence of skipper Surinder Singh. Guman Singh picked up another Super 10 and ran the show in the raiding department.

Meanwhile, it was a complete team performance from Jaipur, with Rahul Chaudhari ably supporting Arjun Deshwal in the raiding department. Benching Ajith Kumar to play with only two proper raiders paid off for the franchise, with the rest of the team picking up many tackle points.

JAI vs MUM Match Details

The repeat of the Season 1 PKL final clash will be the first match of a doubleheader and will start at 07:30 pm IST. Live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: JAI vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 80

Date and Time: November 15, 2022; 7:30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Pune.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs MUM Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: W L W W L

U Mumba Form Guide: W W L L W

JAI vs MUM Probable Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns for the Pink Panthers.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Rahul Chaudhari, Reza Mirbagheri, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

U Mumba Injury News/ Team Update

No major injury concerns.

U Mumba Probable Playing 7

Guman Singh, Ashish, Kiran Magar, Mohit, Surinder Singh/Shivansh Thakur, Harendra Kumar, and Rinku.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 80

Raider - Ashish

While I'd like to establish that Arjun Deshwal is easily the best pick on paper, U Mumba's Ashish could emerge as a dark horse. While he hasn't picked up the most raid points, he has consistently been bagging 2-3 tackle points in every match in addition to being a support raider. He has the potential to reward his owners with lots of Dream11 points.

Defender - Ankush

It's safe to say Ankush has had an excellent season as he is only two points away from 50 tackle points. He has been picking up around four tackle points/match and is one of the most dependable Dream11 picks.

All-Rounder - Reza Mirbagheri

Being the only all-rounder who's likely to start, Reza Mirbagheri should be everyone's number one choice from the all-rounders.

JAI vs MUM Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 80

Player Name Ashish Arjun Deshwal Ankush Rinku Reza Mirbagheri

JAI vs MUM Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

There are many players who have the potential to register triple-digit Dream11 scores from this match, but unfortunately, we won't be able to captain or own all of them. I would advise to be safe with your picks, and not take too much risks with captaincy due to the high ownership and consistency of heavily-backed players like Arjun Deshwal or Ankush.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Defenders: Rinku, Sunil Kumar, Kiran Laxman Magar, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Ashish and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Ashish | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku, Mohit Khaler, and Ankush.

All-Rounders: Reza Mirbagheri.

Raiders: Ashish, Guman Singh, and Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Ankush.

Poll : 0 votes