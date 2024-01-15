JAI vs MUM Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 74

The Jaipur Pink Panthers face U Mumba in match 74 of PKL 10 on Monday, January 15, at the SMS Indoor Stadium in Jaipur.

Jaipur have gotten their home leg to a stellar start, first beating the Telugu Titans 38-35. They followed it up with one of their best performances of the season to beat the Puneri Paltan 36-34. Arjun Deshwal stood tall in both those matches, amassing 30 raid points across both games.

Meanwhile, U Mumba's home leg was a mixed bag but it ended on a high as they managed to salvage a tie in the dying moments of the match against the Haryana Steelers. The well-rested side should be up for it against a Jaipur team to whom they lost 30-41 only a week ago.

JAI vs MUM Match Details

Match: JAI vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 74

Date and Time: January 15, 2023; 9pm IST

Venue: SMS Indoor Stadium, Jaipur.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs MUM Probable Predicted Playing 7s

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Sunil Kumar (C), Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, Ankush, Sahul Kumar, Reza Mirbagheri/Abishek KS, V Ajith Kumar.

U Mumba

Surinder Singh (C), Sombir, Mahender Singh, Rinku, Guman Singh, Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Alireza Mirzeaian/Jai Bhagwan.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 74

Raider - Arjun Deshwal

Arjun Deshwal has taken his game to another level, and with 137 raid points in 12 matches, he's showing that he's the most prolific raider in the league. He is easily the best raiding pick by some margin.

Defender - Sahul Kumar

Sahul Kumar at 12 credits is a great enabler, with all these expensive picks around. With Guman Singh a left raider, and Alireza also known to favor the left, Sahul should have plenty of action on his side of the defense. He should pick up two to three tackle points at minimum in this match.

All-Rounder - Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

It was a close battle between Amirmohammad Zafardanesh and Sunil Kumar, but the lively U Mumba raiding all-rounder edges out the Jaipur captain. Zafardanesh has been in terrific form, and almost single-handedly earned U Mumba a tie from a seven-point deficit. His consistency and ability to chip in with defensive points make him a great option.

JAI vs MUM Match Captain /Vice-Captain Choices

Arjun Deshwal

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh

Ankush

Five Must-Picks for JAI vs MUM, Pro Kabaddi 2023, Match 74

Amirmohammad Zafardanesh, Arjun Deshwal, Sunil Kumar, Ankush, and Sahul Kumar.

JAI vs MUM Expert Tips for Pro Kabaddi 2023

Jaipur will certainly have the upper hand on paper going into this match. But U Mumba have a powerhouse raiding unit which gives them a good chance to win any match, provided their defense can keep Arjun Deshwal quiet to some extent.

Sahul Kumar continues to be a budget gem, with Sunil Kumar another quality option now that he's back in form. Arjun Deshwal is easily the best captaincy option on paper, with Zafardanesh also in the fray, given his recent form.

Reza Mirbagheri is another player to watch out for if he starts.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Defenders: Rinku, Ankush, and Sahul Kumar.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Guman Singh.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal. I Vice-Captain: Ankush.

JAI vs MUM Dream11 Prediction Team, Head-to-Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Mahender Singh, Ankush, and Sombir.

All-Rounders: Sunil Kumar and Amirmohammad Zafardanesh.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal.

Captain: Amirmohammad Zafardanesh. I Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.