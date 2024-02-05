JAI vs PAT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s Pro Kabaddi League Match – February 5, 2024

Jaipur Pink Panthers (JAI) will face Patna Pirates (PAT) in the 106th match of the Pro Kabaddi League (PKL) 2023 at Thyagaraj Indoor Stadium, Delhi, on Monday, February 5.

Jaipur Pink Panthers are in excellent form this season with an impressive 13-match unbeaten streak, making them the first team to secure a spot in the playoffs. They defeated Tamil Thalaivas (42-27) in the previous game.

Arjun Deshwal performed exceptionally well in raiding, securing a Super-10, while Sahul Kumar and Reza Mirbagheri contributed with four tackle points each.

On the other hand, Patna Pirates had a successful home leg, winning two games and drawing two. Despite their strong performance, they faced a narrow 28-29 loss against the Panthers in the reverse fixture earlier this season.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the upcoming JAI vs PAT Dream11 match.

#3 Ankit Jaglan (PAT) - 14.5 credits

Ankit Jaglan with a double-ankle hold against Sushil (credits: PKL)

Ankit Jaglan has been the prime defender for the Patna Pirates. With 60 tackle points from 55 successful tackles, he is ranked among the top five defenders this season. He has been averaging 3.33 and has five High-5s and as many Super tackles to his name.

Ankit secured two High-5s in the last two games, including eight tackle points in the most recent one. He has executed two successful tackles against the Panthers this season.

#2 Ankush Jr. (JAI) - 15.0 credits

Ankush (right) in action during Sushil's raid (Image via PKL)

With seven High-5s, the joint-most, Ankush also finds himself among the most successful defenders this season. He has grabbed 60 tackle points from 17 games at an impressive average of 3.53.

Ankush earned three tackle points in the previous game. He also bagged two fair tackles against the Pirates during the Pune leg.

Given his raiding prowess, the left corner defender will be a safe candidate for the captain/vice-captain option of your JAI vs PAT Dream11 teams.

#1 Arjun Deshwal (JAI) - 15.5 credits

Arjun Deshwal in action against Pirates (image via PKL)

Arjun Deshwal ranks second on the most raid points leaderboard. He has bagged 191 raid points in 17 matches at an excellent average of 11.24. Arjun secured his 11th Super-10 in the previous game against the Thalaivas. However, he had underperformed in the reverse fixture against the Pirates.

Considering his recent form, the 'raid machine' will be the top choice for the captain/vice-captain position in your JAI vs PAT Dream11 teams.

Poll : Who will score most tackle points in today's match? Ankit Jaglan Ankush Jr. 0 votes