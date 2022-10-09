JAI vs PAT Dream11 prediction: Today's match predicted playing 7s for Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Patna Pirates Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 7

The Jaipur Pink Panthers and the Patna Pirates will lock horns in match 7 of Vivo Pro Kabaddi 2022 on Sunday, 9 October, at the Sree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium in Bengaluru.

It was a tough start for Jaipur as they lost their opening fixture 32-34 to UP Yoddha. While their defense clicked as a unit for most of the match, Arjun Deshwal didn't receive enough support from Ajith Kumar and Rahul Chaudhari and that's a matter of concern for Sanjeev Baliyan's side.

The Pirates, meanwhile, played out a 34-34 draw against Aslam Inamdar's Puneri Paltan. Both sides were without their Iranian stars and the Pirates' defense gave a good account of themselves even without their ace left corner.

However, the raiding trio of Sachin, Rohit Gulia, and Vishwas couldn't impact the game as much as they'd have liked.

JAI vs PAT Match Details

This match will be the first of a tripleheader and will begin at 07:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

JAI vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 7

Date and Time: October 9, 2022, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Shree Kanteerava Indoor Stadium, Bengaluru.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar.

JAI vs PAT Recent Form Guide

Jaipur Pink Panthers Form Guide: L

Patna Pirates Form Guide: D

JAI vs PAT Probable Playing 7

Jaipur Pink Panthers Injury News/ Team Update

Reza Mirbagheri's absence due to visa issues is the Panthers' only major miss so far.

Jaipur Pink Panthers Probable Playing 7

Arjun Deshwal, Bhavani Rajput, V Ajith Kumar, Sunil Kumar, Sahul Kumar, Ankush, and Abhishek KS.

Patna Pirates Injury News/Team Update

Star left-corner defender Mohammadreza Chiyaneh remains out of contention until next week.

Patna Pirates Probable Playing 7

Sachin Tanwar, Rohit Gulia, Vishwas S, Sunil, Neeraj Kumar, Sajin Chandrasekhar, and Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Team Prediction Top Picks, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 7

Raider - Arjun Deshwal (8 raid points in 1 match)

Arjun Deshwal is the raider to watch out for once again. While it wasn't quite a fluent Super 10, Arjun started his PKL 9 campaign with a decent outing against a strong UP defense, scoring eight raid points. He can trouble a Patna side without one of their main defenders.

Defender - Sunil (3 tackle points in 1 match)

Patna Pirates right corner Sunil is someone to watch out for. Highly owned by Dream11 players, Sunil has a better chance of picking up tackle points than some of the cover defenders. He could end up with a huge haul of points.

All-Rounder - Ajith Kumar (4 points in 1 match)

Ajith Kumar's re-classification as an all-rounder makes him a must-have, despite his struggle to get going in the first match. Once he's in his zone, however, it's hard to stop him.

JAI vs PAT Match Captain/Vice-Captain Choices

Sachin Tanwar

While it wasn't an explosive performance from him, Sachin Tanwar did step up against the Pirates. He scored eight raid points with only two unsuccessful raids against Pune and will look to improve on that in this one.

Arjun Deshwal

Despite the close defeat to the Yoddhas, Arjun's performance was a positive from a Jaipur point of view. With neither Ajith Kumar nor Rahul Chaudhari giving him much support, it was a bit of a one-man show from Arjun in the raiding department.

5 Must-Picks for JAI vs PAT, Pro Kabaddi 2022, Match 7

Player Name Sachin Tanwar Arjun Deshwal V Ajith Kumar Sunil Sunil Kumar

JAI vs PAT Expert tips for Pro Kabaddi 2022

The reclassification of V Ajith Kumar as an all-rounder makes him an excellent value pick along with Rohit Gulia. I would make him a priority in my Dream11 team.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Defenders: Sahul Kumar, Thiyagarajan Yuvaraj, Abhishek KS, and Sunil.

All-Rounders: V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Arjun Deshwal | Vice-Captain: Sunil.

JAI vs PAT Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Defenders: Sunil Kumar, Ankush Jr, and Sunil.

All-Rounders: Rohit Gulia and V Ajith Kumar.

Raiders: Arjun Deshwal and Sachin Tanwar.

Captain: Sachin Tanwar | Vice-Captain: Arjun Deshwal.

